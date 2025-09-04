Respecting Scotland’s right to decide

New paper sets out proposals for constitutional change.

A paper setting out how the people of Scotland have the right to decide their constitutional future has been published by the Scottish Government.

‘Your Right to Decide’ sets out how, following a clear decision being made by the people of Scotland to hold a referendum, it is for both the Scottish Government and the UK Government to acknowledge and respect that decision.

The paper calls on the UK Government to make a clear commitment to respect the people’s right to choose their future.

Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson yesterday said:

“Figures and institutions with very different political outlooks have long supported the idea that it is for people who live in Scotland to decide our country’s future. The United Kingdom is a democracy, so there must be a way by which the people of Scotland can exercise their right to decide if there should be a change to its constitutional status. “Scotland is a proud nation and a lively democracy. As such, there is always healthy debate about the best way forward for our country. But we can only have that debate – we can only make a decision about our future – if we get a choice. I urge everyone, whatever their views, to ensure that the people of Scotland’s right to decide is respected.”

Background

Your Right to Decide