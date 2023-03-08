Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
Responce to nitrous oxide review
On 6 March 2023 the Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs (ACMD) published its harms assessment report on nitrous oxide following calls for the Home Secretary and PCCs to review the harms associated with the drug.
In response to the report, APCC Addictions and Substance Misuse Leads and Police and Crime Commissioners David Sidwick and Joy Allen, said:
“The use of nitrous oxide in our communities is becoming increasingly concerning to us as Police and Crime Commissioners and the wider public.
“Small silver cannisters are now a frequent sight on our streets and at recreational areas in our communities and members of the public are rightly concerned about the impact of the use of this drug on antisocial behaviour and the risks to those who consume it.
“We have led calls for a review of nitrous oxide and cautiously welcome the report from the ACMD. However, we are concerned that it does not go far enough. In response to similar concerns, the Dutch government has banned the purchase as well as the sale of nitrous oxide for non-legitimate use, and we would urge the Home Secretary to consider the Dutch experience alongside the ACMD’s advice.
“Whilst the police and courts have the powers to crack down on those who supply nitrous oxide to children and young people in the UK, the criminal penalties for supplying of this drug for non-legitimate use under the Psychiatric Substances Act are rarely used and we will be seeking reassurance that the law will be properly enforced going forward, as the ACMD argues.
“We also welcome the ACMD’s call for a crackdown on sales direct to consumers of nitrous oxide and online sales and for better information and education about the harms it can cause.
“As Police and Crime Commissioners we fully support the need for improved research and monitoring on the use of this drug and are calling on public health teams to work with policing and the community sectors to discuss how they can address the availability and use of nitrous oxide in their local areas. The law on nitrous oxide needs to be kept under review as we learn more about its effects and impact.
“The report also acknowledges that nitrous oxide appears to be a factor in some serious road traffic accidents and we welcome the recommendation for the Home Office and Department of Transport to explore how it can be added to drug driving protocols, but, with evidence from Holland linking nitrous oxide with 1,800 accidents over 3 years, we must stress, this needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency if we are to prevent needless deaths and serious injury on our roads.”
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/latest-news/response-to-nitrous-oxide-review/
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
Celebrating our female leaders this International Women's Day08/03/2023 13:10:00
On International Women’s Day this Wednesday 8 March, we are shining a light on some of our inspirational female leaders and the vital work they do locally and in their capacity as national portfolio leads.
Calls for police action to tackle violence against retail staff03/03/2023 11:10:00
A survey conducted by the British Retail Consortium (BRC) shows an increasing pattern of violence and abuse towards retail workers in the UK, almost double that of pre-pandemic levels, including significant rises in violence and shop theft.
Mental health and policing23/02/2023 16:05:00
The Home Secretary Rt Hon Suella Braverman has today, Thursday 23 February, written to Chief Constables and Police and Crime Commissioners to set out details and timings of work by partners to address mental health demand.
Tougher measures introduced to protect woman and girls21/02/2023 10:20:00
Domestic abusers will face tags and tougher management under new measures to protect women and girls announced by the Home Office yesterday, Monday 20 February.
PCCs meet with Ministers to push forward drugs agenda16/02/2023 13:25:00
With around half of all homicides and acquisitive crimes estimated to be drug-related, the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners’ (APCC) Joint Addiction and Substance Misuse Leads met with ministers to advocate the importance of prevention and explore opportunities to prevent further drug related offending.
PCCS gain new responsibilities in bid to tackle serious violence31/01/2023 14:15:00
Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) and Deputy Mayors have gained new responsibilities from today, Tuesday 31 January, in a bid to tackle and prevent serious violence in communities.
Review into drug samples concluded30/01/2023 13:20:00
A review into Synlab Laboratory Services Limited’s (Synlab) analysis of drug driving samples, specifically Section 5A Road Traffic Act toxicology testing for controlled drugs, has now concluded.
Measures to clamp down on organised crime welcomed25/01/2023 13:10:00
APCC Lead for Serious and Organised Crime Donna Jones has welcomed raft of new measures announced by the Government in a bid to clamp down on organised crime and frustrate criminal enterprises.