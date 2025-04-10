Responding to challenge report and red flags tracker

A new research report, Responding to challenge, was yesterday (9 April) published by the Patient Experience Library. This report looks at how to identify ‘red flags’ (early warning signals) and harmful patterns of behaviour in health and social care.

CQC commissioned the Patient Experience Library to analyse warning signals from 10 years of avoidable harm inquiries in health and social care. The report uses real-life examples to show the red flags for what could indicate a poor culture.

Findings

The report found that where there is a problem, it usually involves multiple people who have failed to spot or deal with avoidable harm. It identifies 3 states in which problem cultures can give rise to failures:

complacency

avoidance

denial.

It further identifies 6 different organisational subcultures that can feed into an overall harmful culture where failures happen. These are:

reporting culture

compliance culture

caring culture

teamwork culture

accountability culture

learning culture.

Through these findings, a tracker to help spot red flags in harmful cultures was developed. This can be used by anyone who feels something is ‘not quite right’ in a service to check their initial concerns against the evidence.

The report adds to our growing body of evidence and research on closed cultures.

Professor Sir Mike Richards, Chair, yesterday said: