Response From APCC Chair to New Duty of Candour For Chief Officers

Responding to the new Duty of Candour contained in the College of Policing's Code of Practice for Ethical Policing, Chair of the APCC, Donna Jones yesterday said:

“Born out of the awful events following the Hillsborough tragedy, the new Duty of Candour marks an important opportunity to embed stronger transparency and accountability in policing. It holds chief police officers responsible for ensuring honesty within their force and enabling a culture of openness. Whilst policing has voluntarily placed this Duty on themselves as part of a new Code of Practice for Ethical Policing, it applies only to chief officers. PCCs will hold them to account on its embedding to ensure that anyone in the wider force with a concern can feel safe in speaking out.

“Cultural change takes time. This new Duty is a critical step in making that change across policing and helping to rebuild public trust and confidence.”