Response: publication of Independent Review into Labour Shortages
Farming Minister Mark Spencer recently (30 June 2023) responded to the publication of John Shropshire's Independent Review into Labour Shortages in the Food Supply Chain.
Farming Minister Mark Spencer recently said:
I would like to thank John Shropshire for his work on this important review and representatives from across the UK food sector for their input.
We are committed to backing our farmers so we can enjoy the very best of British products, grow our economy and deliver the food security that we need.
Since commissioning the review, we have held our first ever UK ‘Farm to Fork’ Summit at Downing Street, where we recognised the importance of ensuring the industry can access the labour it needs – both on farm and across the supply chain.
We have confirmed, earlier than in previous years, that 45,000 seasonal worker visas will again be made available to the horticulture sector for 2024, with the potential for 10,000 further places if there is sufficient evidence of need, and contingent with improvements in worker welfare. In addition, the poultry sector has 2,000 seasonal worker visas to assist with their autumn surge in demand in both 2023 and 2024.
We have also provided new funding this year for a £12.5m research and development fund for automation and robotics, as we know they have huge potential to improve productivity and sustainability and want to encourage investment in the technology of the future.
I know first-hand how rewarding a career in farming can be, and we will continue to do all we can to encourage greater take up of farming and food sector roles. Already, our New Entrant Support Scheme pilot incubators are nurturing new business ideas and we are supporting the establishment of The Institute for Agriculture and Horticulture to improve the uptake of key skills for those entering the industry.
We also need to develop more attractive opportunities for UK domestic workers and make greater use of apprenticeships, and we continue to work with industry and across government on these areas.
We will look closely at the findings of the review and will set out our response in Autumn, as the Prime Minister confirmed at the recent Farm to Fork Summit.
