Response to CCW report on 2024 Price Review affordability and acceptance

Yesterday, CCW has published a report on the findings of research related to customer affordability and acceptance of the draft determinations published by Ofwat as part of the 2024 Price Review (PR24) process.

In response, an Ofwat spokesperson said:

“We are acutely aware that any rise in water bills will have an impact on customers, especially the vulnerable. These findings will be fully considered along with all other representations as part of our ongoing work to reach the PR24 final determinations in December.

“In parallel, we are already working with CCW, water companies and charities to improve companies’ support for customers who are struggling to pay. Our recent Ofwat / Ofgem Vulnerability Summit saw us bring together key organisations to look at how we can better support these customers.

“From the research it is also clear the majority of customers accepted the investment being proposed and the increase in bills needed to fund it, but it is crucial companies deliver the meaningful improvements this investment is designed to bring.

“Performance in the past has not been good enough. This is the challenge the companies will need to meet in the years ahead – and we will be closely monitoring progress as they do.”