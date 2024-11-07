Ofwat
|Printable version
Response to CCW report on 2024 Price Review affordability and acceptance
Yesterday, CCW has published a report on the findings of research related to customer affordability and acceptance of the draft determinations published by Ofwat as part of the 2024 Price Review (PR24) process.
In response, an Ofwat spokesperson said:
“We are acutely aware that any rise in water bills will have an impact on customers, especially the vulnerable. These findings will be fully considered along with all other representations as part of our ongoing work to reach the PR24 final determinations in December.
“In parallel, we are already working with CCW, water companies and charities to improve companies’ support for customers who are struggling to pay. Our recent Ofwat / Ofgem Vulnerability Summit saw us bring together key organisations to look at how we can better support these customers.
“From the research it is also clear the majority of customers accepted the investment being proposed and the increase in bills needed to fund it, but it is crucial companies deliver the meaningful improvements this investment is designed to bring.
“Performance in the past has not been good enough. This is the challenge the companies will need to meet in the years ahead – and we will be closely monitoring progress as they do.”
Original article link: https://www.ofwat.gov.uk/response-to-ccw-report-on-2024-price-review-affordability-and-acceptance/
Latest News from
Ofwat
Ofwat launches new standards to improve services for customers who need extra help07/11/2024 15:15:00
Ofwat has today set out new standards expected of water companies for how they should operate, grow and maintain their priority services registers (PSR) of customers that need extra help.
Ofwat opens consultation on new powers in Water Bill24/10/2024 11:05:00
Ofwat has this week launched a consultation asking for the views of its stakeholders on three new rules of remuneration and governance proposed in the Water (Special Measures) Bill.
Thames Water independent Monitor is appointed16/10/2024 14:25:00
An independent Monitor to report on the progress of Thames Water against its equity raise and transformation plans has been appointed by Ofwat.
Ofwat calls on water sector to improve its performance after companies fall short on targets08/10/2024 12:20:00
Ofwat has today published its annual Water Company Performance Report which shows disappointing results. This demonstrates that record investment alone in the next five-year period will not deliver the sustained improvements to services and the environment needed to rebuild public trust.
Regulators and industry drive plans to step up support for vulnerable consumers11/09/2024 15:05:00
Vulnerable customers will be able to access support services more quickly and easily, thanks to a project driving forward priority services register (PSR) data-sharing between energy and water companies.
Ofwat’s fifth Water Breakthrough Challenge to award £40m to innovative solutions to the industry’s big challenges10/09/2024 15:15:00
Ofwat will award up to £40m to highly collaborative innovation projects led by water companies in the Ofwat Innovation Fund’s fifth Water Breakthrough Challenge.
Ofwat publishes a statement on Water (Special Measures) Bill05/09/2024 13:15:00
Ofwat publishes a statement on Water (Special Measures) Bill.
Ofwat confirms actions for Thames Water following investment credit rating downgrade23/08/2024 12:25:00
Ofwat has today confirmed the implementation of commitments from Thames Water, effective immediately, to remedy its licence breach in losing its investment grade credit ratings. This follows a public consultation.
Ofwat looks to appoint independent Monitor to Thames Water07/08/2024 15:05:00
Ofwat has today published a series of commitments that Thames Water will agree to comply with after it lost two investment grade credit ratings; something all water companies must maintain as part of their licence to operate.