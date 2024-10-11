Response to Channel 4 Corporation’s Statement of Media Content Policy 2023

Ofcom recently published its response to Channel 4 Corporation’s Statement of Media Content Policy.

Under the Communications Act 2003, Channel 4 must prepare an annual statement setting out its plans for meeting its content duties in the coming year, and reporting on its performance over the past year. The broadcaster must consult with Ofcom before its publication and take our guidance into account.

Although it has been a challenging year financially for Channel 4 – the impact of which will likely be felt into 2025 and beyond – we have concluded that the Corporation performed well against its remit and media content duties in 2023. We recognise in particular:

the performance of Channel 4’s news and current affairs content, which remains highly valued by audiences for its distinctiveness, trustworthiness and accuracy. The quality of Channel 4’s journalism was also recognised at the BAFTA’s and Royal Television Society Awards in 2024, including two awards for its Dispatches investigation into allegations against Russell Brand;

the success of its initiatives and content targeted at younger audiences. This includes the digital-first current affairs strand, Untold, and dedicated YouTube channel, Channel 4.0, which both showed promising performance in 2023; and

the continued growth of Channel 4 Streaming, which reported a record year of viewing in 2023.

There are also important areas that we expect Channel 4 to focus on in the future.

First, we recognise its Fast Forward strategy as a positive step in driving forward Channel 4’s transition to a digital-first public service streamer. But we now expect to see more detail on how these high-level strategic aims will be implemented, as well as specific targets for delivery. In delivering its digital-first commissioning strategy, we also want to see Channel 4 striking the right balance between tried-and-tested programming and innovating and taking risks on new commissions and formats.

Second, Channel 4 must ensure it is investing in commissioning and programming outside of London. This includes being much more open and transparent about its impact in the nations, publishing regular data on its approach to commissioning, and ensuring a strong and ongoing presence in each of the nations. Ofcom will be monitoring this area closely in the coming years.

The recent response has been prepared alongside our work to renew the Channel 4 licence. Following an extensive consultation process, we will soon publish our decisions on conditions for the new licence to secure Channel 4’s continued delivery of high-quality public service media in the future.