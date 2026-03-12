Ofwat
Response to CMA's PR24 final redeterminations
Ofwat has responded to the Competition and Markets Authority’s final decision on the disputed 2024 Price Review price controls for five water companies (Anglian Water, Northumbrian Water, South East Water, Southern Water, and Wessex Water):
Chris Walters, Ofwat’s Interim Chief Executive, said:
“The conclusion of the CMA’s work brings clarity. It means the companies can now fully focus on delivering on the record levels of expenditure to improve services for customers and the environment.
“We will reflect on the CMA’s decisions and their thorough examination of our final determinations, and they will be part of our considerations for the next price review.”
Original article link: https://www.ofwat.gov.uk/response-to-cmas-pr24-final-redeterminations/
