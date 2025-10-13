Ofwat
Response to CMA's PR24 provisional redeterminations
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) recently published its provisional redeterminations of Ofwat’s 2024 Price Review final determinations for five water companies.
In response, an Ofwat spokesperson recently said:
“The CMA is an important part of the price control process, which is delivering record levels of expenditure to drive improvements for customers and the environment. We will now review and consider the CMA’s provisional determinations in detail and respond to their consultation.”
The CMA will now consult on the provisional decision. For more information on the provisional decision or to submit a response to the consultation, visit the CMA’s case page.
