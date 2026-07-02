Response to DCMS Call for Evidence - National Lottery Good Causes: Fund What Matters To You

A response to the 'National Lottery Good Causes: Fund What Matters To You,' Call for Evidence, announced yesterday by the Government, from our CEO David Knott

In response to the 'National Lottery Good Causes: Fund What Matters To You,' Call for Evidence, announced yesterday by the Government, David Knott, Chief Executive Officer of The National Lottery Community Fund said:

"We welcome this call for evidence - it is vital to ensure that the good causes being funded through the generosity of National Lottery players are driven by the needs, hopes and aspirations of people across the country long into the future.

We will work with our colleagues across the UK and grant holders to ensure this builds on our collective experience of providing life-changing grants to communities over the last 30 years. Our recent Impact Report showed last year we reached over 7 million people directly with over 13,000 grants; there is so much more we can do to support communities and we encourage people to share their views and stories."