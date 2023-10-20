Response to dismissal of employment Tribunal claim

A case made against the EHRC at Tribunal has been dismissed.

We strongly denied any wrongdoing and several damaging and baseless claims were made against the Commission, individual members of staff and the Board.

The Commission had a strong and evidenced case to defend all allegations.

Following cross examination by our counsel, the claimant unconditionally withdrew their claim, and the case was immediately dismissed without our witnesses being called to give evidence.

We welcome this decision.

Many of the allegations sought to undermine the EHRC’s rigorous and impartial decision making. Such decisions are always based on evidence and the law.

We are pleased this has rightfully been withdrawn and we can now continue to focus our time and resource in challenging discrimination, promoting equality of opportunity, and protecting human rights in Britain.

