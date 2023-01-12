Scottish Government
|Printable version
Response to Drug Deaths Taskforce report
Cross-government action plan backed by £68 million.
More than 80 actions supported by £68 million over the course of this parliament are outlined in the Scottish Government’s response to Changing Lives, the final report from the Drug Deaths Taskforce.
Measures are being taken across a broad range of areas including employment, justice, transport, education and health and social care to improve the lives of those affected by drugs.
The response is underpinned by two principles – that services treat problem drug use the same as any other health condition and that people with lived experience are involved in policy decisions.
Many of the 20 recommendations and 139 action points made by the Taskforce are already being addressed but new announcements include:
- £30 million ringfenced from the Enhanced Services Allocation to NHS territorial Boards from April 2023 to support specific drug treatment services within primary care settings
- £18 million to develop stabilisation and crisis care services, in addition to the £100 million already available for residential rehabilitation
- £4.3 million for a Stigma Action Plan which includes an accreditation scheme for organisations to improve awareness and challenge stigma across public life
- £5.5 million for new programmes for children and families including the expansion of Routes, a young person’s support group run by Scottish Families Affected By Drugs
- £3.4 million additional funding to deliver a workforce action plan and expand the Addiction Workers Training Programme run by the Scottish Drugs Forum and an additional £3.3 million to expand trauma training
- £2.4 million to improve care for people with co-occurring mental health and substance use conditions to build on the recommendations set out in the recent rapid review
- £0.5 million for an initial pilot to expand the concessionary travel scheme to include people with a substance dependency
Drugs Policy Minister Angela Constance said:
“Every drug death is a tragedy and unacceptable. We continue to face a public health emergency and cannot underestimate the scale of this crisis.
“The Drug Deaths Taskforce was formed to provide independent expert advice on our response to this emergency and this cross-government action plan includes a broad range of initiatives which will not only support the complex needs of people who use drugs but also help support prevention and early intervention.
“This publication outlines our whole government commitment to addressing this challenge and ensuring that people with problem substance use can access all the services they need and are entitled to.
“I thank the Taskforce members, past and present, for their important contribution. The final report, Changing Lives, has provided us with clear, evidenced recommendations and our response outlines a new, even more ambitious, phase of our mission to save and improve lives.”
Background
The plan is supported by a total of £68 million over the course of this Parliament.
Funding of £38 million will be made available through alcohol and drug policy budgets - this includes an additional £12 million outlined in the 2023-24 budget. These new commitments will ensure the Scottish Government invests £250 million on the National Mission over the course of the parliament. In addition £10 million per year (totalling £30 million) will be ringfenced from the Enhanced Services Allocation to NHS territorial Boards to support the primary care response to the drugs crisis.
Enhanced Services are services over and above the standard GP contract which GP practices can decide whether or not to take. The terms of Directed Enhanced Services are set by the Scottish Government which then directs Health Boards to offer them to GP practices. Health Boards and GP practices may also locally agree other Enhanced Services to meet particular needs in their area.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/response-to-drug-deaths-taskforce-report/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Winter funding for food groups12/01/2023 10:10:00
Cash-first approach will help those facing hardship.
Delivering a fair and secure zero carbon energy system11/01/2023 11:05:00
Strategy to deliver a just transition for the energy sector published.
Additional Winter support for NHS10/01/2023 16:20:00
Measures to help NHS deal with extreme pressure.
New domestic abuse powers ‘better reflect experience of victims’10/01/2023 14:05:00
Research finds extending laws to include emotional and psychological abuse has had beneficial impact.
Clean energy transition to be accelerated10/01/2023 11:05:00
Energy strategy to shape next 25 years of energy production.
Veterans’ partnership steps up06/01/2023 15:10:00
Support for former services personnel on medical appointments.
People urged to make sure they are not missing out on benefits06/01/2023 13:10:00
Money could be available to help get through the cost of living crisis