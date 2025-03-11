Sport England
Response to Government announcement on our statutory consultee role
The Government recently (09 March 2025) announced plans for the removal of our role as statutory consultee on planning applications.
We've issued the below statement following the announcement from the Government regarding our role as a statutory consultee on planning applications in England.
It reads:
"The purpose of our statutory planning remit is to protect playing fields and community spaces for sport and physical activity.
"Britain’s childhood obesity crisis is rising and low physical activity levels cost our economy £7.4billion a year, making it vital we protect the places that local communities can be active.
"We support growth and exercise our powers carefully and quickly, ensuring local neighbourhoods are designed to help people live healthy, happy and active lives.
"We look forward to taking part in the Government’s consultation exercise and arguing the importance of protecting playing fields and places where local people can keep active."
