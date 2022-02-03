Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Response to IICSA report into child sexual exploitation by organised networks
On 1 February 2022, the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse publsihed its report into child sexual exploitation by organised networks(link is external).
In response, IOPC Director of Major Investigations Steve Noonan yesterday said:
“We welcome the work of the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) which reinforces the need for action to tackle this problem. We, as a society, owe it to the brave survivors who came forward and shared their experiences to ensure lessons are learned.
“We are particularly pleased to see the IICSA report highlights the lasting and damaging effects this kind of abuse can have on survivors, including ending up with criminal records themselves. This is something we have seen through our own work.
“Some of the people we spoke to as part of our investigations into the police response to allegations of child sexual abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013 now have criminal records as a result of their actions while being exploited. And in November, we called for a review of the law surrounding such offences to provide better protection for vulnerable young people.
“We are encouraged by the commitment we received from the Law Commission to consider this as part of its next programme of law reform and we look forward to seeing the outcome of that work.”
