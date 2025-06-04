Response to Independent Water Commission's interim findings

The interim findings of the Independent Water Commission were published yesterday.

In response, an Ofwat spokesperson yesterday said:

“We welcome the recommendations from the IWC interim report as an important milestone in strengthening the regulatory framework within which Ofwat operates. Change is essential if we are to deliver our vision of a secure and sustainable water sector that acts in the best interests of customers, communities and the environment.

“Moving to a supervisory approach to regulation reflects the direction we have taken in recent years with the setting up of our Sector Performance Directorate and our turnaround regime for companies that are struggling with financial resilience and performance issues, but we recognise much more needs to be done in this area.

“We will continue to work with government on how we can ensure that the sector delivers and is held to account and await the commission’s final report.”