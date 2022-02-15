Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
|Printable version
Response to misinformation about single-sex spaces guidance
We are aware of online misinformation about guidance on single-sex spaces. It is false to suggest that we are looking to bar trans people from accessing spaces, such as public toilets, without a Gender Recognition Certificate.
In response, an EHRC spokesperson said:
“We aim to publish guidance on single-sex spaces in due course, in line with our mandate to advise on equality and human rights laws, and in response to longstanding calls from a range of stakeholders and service providers.
"Any guidance we produce will explain how to comply with the legal provisions approved by Parliament in the Equality Act.
“It is completely false to suggest that we are looking to bar trans people from accessing spaces without a Gender Recognition Certificate. We are not aware of any document produced by the EHRC that would support this.
"The Equality Act provisions on gender reassignment are not predicated on possession, or not, of a Gender Recognition Certificate.”
For more press information contact the Commission's media office on 0161 829 8102
Original article link: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/en/our-work/news/response-misinformation-about-single-sex-spaces-guidance
Latest News from
Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
Our work with the England and Wales Cricket Board to tackle racism in sport15/02/2022 10:05:00
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has lifted the suspension on Yorkshire County Cricket Club (YCCC) hosting international and major cricket matches at Headingley. Progress against their action plan will be closely monitored.
Response to reports of Islamophobia in the Conservative Party27/01/2022 16:22:00
Response to reports of Islamophobia in the Conservative Party.
Response to proposed Human Rights Act reforms15/12/2021 13:10:00
Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chair of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, responded to the Government's proposals to reform the Human Rights Act
Our letter to the Minister for Equalities on government departments and the Public Sector Equality Duty14/12/2021 11:05:00
Our CEO, Marcial Boo, has written to Kemi Badenoch MP, Minister for Levelling Up Communities and Equalities, about government departments and the Public Sector Equality Duty.
New legal fund to tackle race discrimination23/11/2021 13:25:00
We have launched a landmark fund to tackle race discrimination and help victims seek justice.
Our response to incidents of racism at Yorkshire County Cricket Club08/11/2021 10:25:00
Following reports of incidents of racism at Yorkshire County Cricket Club (YCCC), in our role as enforcer of the Equality Act, we have written to YCCC asking for further information.
Human rights must be addressed at COP26: UK Human Rights bodies02/11/2021 10:38:00
The UK’s National Human Rights Institutions are warning that the human rights implications of the climate crisis must be tackled during the UN Climate Change Conference 2021 (COP26) in Glasgow.
Jaguar Land Rover Ltd signs a legal agreement with EHRC14/10/2021 13:20:00
The agreement and action plan comes after Ms Taylor successfully brought claims against Jaguar Land Rover, saying she had suffered abuse and a lack of support, in a tribunal case which saw an English court recognising non-binary or gender fluid identity as being protected under the Equality Act 2010 for the first time.