Response to PM statement on living with the virus

Response given yesterday to the PM statement on living with the virus.

Matthew Fell, CBI Chief Policy Director, yesterday said

“After almost two years, the Living with Covid strategy marks a significant step towards normality returning.

“Firms want this to be a springboard for confidence, providing the certainty they need to invest and grow. But they are also aware that the virus hasn’t disappeared.

“Living confidently with the virus means prioritising infrastructure over interventions, as the CBI has set out previously. The UK has developed a world-leading vaccine and anti-viral programme, and firms will welcome the government’s continued emphasis on these key pillars.

“While free testing cannot continue forever, there is a balance to be struck between confidence building and cost-cutting. Mass lateral flow testing has kept our economy open and firms continue to believe the economic benefits far outweigh the costs.

“The government now needs to add further guidance on issues like sick pay and employer liability to avoid the risk of a legal vacuum. Many firms will continue to be cautious and use extra measures to protect their staff and customers, as they have from the outset.”