Response to proposed fire and rescue service inspection framework and programme 2025-2027
The Equality and Human Rights Commission has responded to His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services’ (HMICFRS) proposed fire and rescue service inspection framework and programme 2025-27.
The EHRC is undertaking a sustained programme of work to prevent and address race and sex discrimination in fire services, police and armed forces. This was set up in response to several highly critical independent reports highlighting harassment and victimisation of primarily female and ethnic minority officers.
A spokesperson for the Equality and Human Rights Commission said:
“People working in uniformed services dedicate their lives to serving others, often facing risks at work on our behalf. They have a right to do their vital work without fear of discrimination, harassment or victimisation.
“We know these are unique workplaces. But as public bodies with particular duties under the Equality Act, our uniformed services should be standard-bearers for protecting their employees from discrimination, harassment and victimisation.
“As Britain’s equality regulator, we are working to address these issues with uniformed services’ inspectorates, ombudsmen and national bodies across England, Scotland and Wales.
“Greater scrutiny, transparency and accountability should help to uncover the scale of workforce equality problems within Fire and Rescue Services, as well as providing insight into which remedial actions result in positive change.
“The HMICFRS fire and rescue services inspection framework ‘24-’25 will play a key role in scrutinising whether, and how well, fire and rescue services are advancing equality of opportunity and tackling discrimination and harassment.”
The Equality and Human Rights Commission’s consultation response recommends the framework should assess:
- How well Fire and Rescue Authorities (FRAs) ensure that Fire and Rescue Services (FRSs) advance equality of opportunity for all staff and prevent and tackle discrimination, harassment and victimisation;
- If FRSs collect the necessary data to evaluate whether groups within the workforce experience workplace harassment (as defined by EA2010) or barriers to progression;
- If, and how well, FRSs implement measures to further equality of opportunity and tackle and prevent workplace discrimination, harassment and victimisation;
- If, and how well, FRAs and FRSs evaluate the impact of measures to further equality of opportunity and tackle and prevent workplace discrimination, harassment and victimisation; and
- How FRSs implement the forthcoming duty for employers to take reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace.
Read the EHRC’s response to proposed fire and rescue service inspection framework and programme 25–27
Original article link: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/media-centre/news/response-proposed-fire-and-rescue-service-inspection-framework-and-programme-2025
