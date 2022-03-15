Response to refugee announcement

CBI yesterday responded to refugee announcement.

Lord Bilimoria, CBI President, CBE, DL, yesterday said:

“Businesses are keen to assist refugees arriving in the UK by working alongside ministers and civil society to help support and employ people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.

“Firms will be looking closely at details of the new scheme to see how they can best support, including advertising it to their staff.

“Since the outset of the crisis, many companies have been helping humanitarian efforts through monetary donations, alongside items including power generators, medicines and food.

“Meanwhile, firms continue to support sanctions – despite their cost – with many going far beyond what’s been requested of them.

“And the CBI backs the Government in asking firms to think carefully about their financial relationships with Russia. Many have already acted, though for some, unwinding links can be complex.

“Ultimately, we must increase the UK’s economic resilience; through cyber, and securing energy and supply chains.

“Businesses are already demonstrating by their actions they are doing all that they can to go the extra mile.”