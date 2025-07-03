Response to revisions to Guaranteed Standards Scheme

The following is a response to the news that revisions to the Guaranteed Standards Scheme (GSS) are coming into effect from yesterday. GSS defines the compensation available to water customer when there are service failures that affect them.

David Black, Ofwat Chief Executive, said:

”We welcome these improvements to guaranteed standards and payments for customers. When customers suffer from problems like low pressure, disruptions to supply or sewer flooding they can experience major stress and inconvenience, and payment amounts must recognise the disruption to their lives when standards are not met. These new changes are another way to make sure customers are protected when companies get it wrong.”

Full details are available from the Defra website: Customers to receive up to £2000 for water service failures – GOV.UK