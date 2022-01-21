Friday 21 Jan 2022 @ 10:33
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Printable version

Response to start of UK-UK talks on removing steel tariffs

CBI recently (19 January 2021) responded to start of UK-UK talks on removing steel tariffs.

Andy Burwell, CBI International Director, recently said:

“It is vital that we come to a negotiated settlement to ease pressure on affected industries. Trade must be used as a tool for growth; there are no winners in a trade war.

“With inflation rising in both the US and UK, both governments must focus on sustainable growth while supporting the rules-based system which underpins the global economy. The UK and US enjoy a deep trading relationship, and we must work together to deliver a sustainable recovery for our communities.”

 

Original article link: https://www.cbi.org.uk/media-centre/articles/response-to-start-of-uk-uk-talks-on-removing-steel-tariffs/

Share this article

Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)

Our response to latest Covid announcements - Northern Ireland

21/01/2022 16:05:00

CBI yesterday responded to latest Covid announcements – Northern Ireland.

CBI responds to Help to Grow: Digital launch

21/01/2022 12:15:00

CBI yesterday responded to Help to Grow: Digital launch.

Inflation: Chancellor must come forward with a plan for the cost-of-living crisis

20/01/2022 16:05:00

TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday commented on the inflation figures, which show CPI inflation rising to a 30-year high of 5.4%.

Audit Scotland - Urgent action needed on workforce skills planning

20/01/2022 14:40:00

The Scottish Government needs to take urgent action to ensure essential progress in improving how workforce skills are planned and provided.

CBI comments on end to Plan B in England

20/01/2022 14:25:00

CBI yesterday commented on end to Plan B in England.

LGA - Public health services at risk amid funding uncertainty and Omicron pressures

20/01/2022 13:40:00

TUC publish report on digitisation of public services

20/01/2022 13:33:00

The TUC has published a new report on digitisation across the public sector.

NHS Confederation - We must be realistic about how quickly services will be able to bounce back

20/01/2022 12:40:00

Darren Hughes, director of the Welsh NHS Confederation, responds to the latest NHS activity and performance statistics in Wales.

CBI Northern Ireland responds to latest inflation figures

20/01/2022 12:15:00

CBI Northern Ireland yesterday responded to the latest inflation figures.

Response to latest inflation figures

20/01/2022 11:43:00

CBI yesterday responded to the latest inflation figures.

5 ways to enhance Microsoft 365 with sustained information and process Governance.