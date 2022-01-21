WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Response to start of UK-UK talks on removing steel tariffs
CBI recently (19 January 2021) responded to start of UK-UK talks on removing steel tariffs.
Andy Burwell, CBI International Director, recently said:
“It is vital that we come to a negotiated settlement to ease pressure on affected industries. Trade must be used as a tool for growth; there are no winners in a trade war.
“With inflation rising in both the US and UK, both governments must focus on sustainable growth while supporting the rules-based system which underpins the global economy. The UK and US enjoy a deep trading relationship, and we must work together to deliver a sustainable recovery for our communities.”
