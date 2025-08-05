Resilience operation continues.

The Scottish Government’s Resilience Room (SGORR) convened a SGORR Ministerial meeting this evening to co-ordinate the response to Storm Floris.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance chaired the meeting and has asked people to continue to follow Police Scotland advice and avoid travel in areas covered by the amber weather warning, which runs to 2300.

Utilities companies are working to reconnect properties with the weather impact on power networks expected to continue through the night.

The Transport Scotland Resilience Room (TSRR) and the Multi-Agency Response Team (MART) remain activated to monitor and report on conditions.

Trunk road Operating Companies have responded to multiple fallen trees and damaged infrastructure across the network and have engaged specialist resources to assist.

There have been 119 incidents on the rail network caused by Storm Floris, including 75 tree related incidents. Of those, 85% were due to third party trees.

With winds of up to 90mph in some parts of the country, a significant clear-up job will be required to inspect lines and carry out repair work before it is safe to restore a full service.

ScotRail is urging customers to check their journey before they travel via the app, website or JourneyCheck. The train operator will also provide updates across social media channels throughout the night.

Ms Constance yesterday said:

“As expected, there has been significant disruption, particularly across the travel networks. We are still in an amber warning, and the advice remains to stay well informed, keep yourselves and others safe and avoid travel if you can, until the danger has passed. “Power cuts are affecting a significant number of properties, and while utilities companies are working hard to reconnect supply in the face of challenging conditions, this will undoubtedly take some time to complete. The weather is expected to improve tomorrow, but the recovery period – both to reconnect homes to power and get transport back to normal – will require some time to clear the debris. “We will continue to receive updates throughout Tuesday and will have a better idea on public transport tomorrow morning.”

Background

The SGORR Ministerial meeting was attended by Justice and Home Affairs Secretary Angela Constance, Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Neil Gray; Climate Action and Energy Secretary Gillian Martin. They were joined by representatives from the Met Office, Police Scotland, Transport Scotland, SEPA, transport and utilities companies and further resilience partners.

The latest Met Office weather warnings are available on the Met Office website.

Flood alerts are issued by the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency and can be viewed on their website.

Advice on preparing for severe weather can be found on the Ready Scotland website.

Follow Traffic Scotland for the most up-to-date information on the trunk roads throughout the warning periods, via their website, social media channels and radio broadcasts. Updates on ScotRail services and road conditions are available online.

To report a power cut or damage to electricity power lines or substations call the SP Networks national Freephone number 105. More information on what to do during a storm can also be found on SP Energy Website.

During a power cut firefighters can be called to fires started by candles or portable heaters. For advice on how to stay safe during a power cut visit Scottish Fire and Rescue Website.