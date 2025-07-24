Thursday 24 Jul 2025 @ 13:05
Serious Fraud Office
Printable version

Response to Supreme Court judgment

A statement given yesterday by the Serious Fraud Office on R v Hayes and R v Palombo.

The Serious Fraud Office investigates and prosecutes the most complex fraud, bribery and corruption cases affecting the UK and the safety of our economy. 

Yesterday’s Supreme Court decision comes thirteen years after we first investigated the practice used by some traders and submitters at selected banks to influence key benchmark rates of interest in financial markets.

These rates were called the London Inter-bank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) and the Euro Inter-bank Offered Rate (“EURIBOR”) and they affected the value of hundreds of trillions of dollars’ worth of financial products around the world, including ordinary people’s pensions, mortgages and savings.

Our investigation led to nine convictions of senior bankers for fraud offences, with two of these individuals pleading guilty and seven found guilty by juries. 

This judgment has determined that the legal directions given by the judge to the jury at the conclusion of trial were incorrect in Hayes’ and Palombo’s trials and for that reason their convictions were yesterday found unsafe.

We have considered this judgment and the full circumstances carefully and determined it would not be in the public interest for us to seek a retrial.

 

Channel website: https://www.sfo.gov.uk/

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/response-to-supreme-court-judgment

Share this article

Latest News from
Serious Fraud Office

SFO charges six in complex pension fraud investigation

24/07/2025 17:10:00

Suspected criminality involves £75 million invested into storage units.

SFO freezes over 10K in crypto assets from Arena TV’s CEO

18/07/2025 12:05:00

SFO has frozen £10,865.76 in Bitcoin and  £289.30 in USDC (value at the time of freezing) in cryptocurrency belonging to Arena TV's CEO, Richard Yeowart.

SFO and DOJ affirm commitment to joint working to tackle crime

30/06/2025 10:10:00

​The Director of the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) met with the Head of the Criminal Division at the US Department of Justice (DOJ) last week as part of strengthening their important partnership in tackling financial crime.

SFO's top accountant awarded OBE in King’s Birthday Honours

16/06/2025 11:05:00

The Serious Fraud Office is delighted to announce that Nick Stroud, Head of Forensic Accountancy, has been awarded an OBE in the King's Birthday Honours list.

SFO investigates alleged multi-million-pound council fraud

05/06/2025 12:05:00

Serious Fraud Office announces investigation into Rockfire Investment Finance Plc.

SFO charges global aircraft parts supplier with fraud offence

28/05/2025 16:10:00

Jose Alejandro Zamora Yrala is charged with fraudulent trading as part of an SFO investigation into a company that sold parts for aircraft engines.

SFO opens European data centre bribery investigation

02/05/2025 13:05:00

The SFO recently searched five properties and made three arrests as it announced a new multi-million pound international bribery investigation.

SFO sets out route for businesses to avoid prosecution

24/04/2025 13:05:00

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has today launched new guidance for corporates about self-reporting, co-operation and Deferred Prosecution Agreements (DPAs).

UK insurer charged with bribery in Ecuador

17/04/2025 12:05:00

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) today accused a UK insurance company of failing to prevent international bribery.

Award-Winning UK Public Sector Banking & Finance Framework Delivering 30%+ Savings