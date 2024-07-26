Care Quality Commission
|Printable version
Response to the interim findings of the Dash review into CQC's operational effectiveness
The interim findings of the review of our operational effectiveness led by Dr Penelope Dash have been published this morning.
In response, Kate Terroni, our interim chief executive, said:
"We accept in full the findings and recommendations in this interim review, which identifies clear areas where improvement is urgently needed. Many of these align with areas we have prioritised as part of our work to restore trust with the public and providers by listening better, working together more collaboratively and being honest about what we’ve got wrong. We are working at pace and in consultation with our stakeholders to rebuild that trust and become the strong, credible, and effective regulator of health and care services that the public and providers need and deserve.
"Work is underway to improve how we're using our new regulatory approach. We’ve committed to increasing the number of inspections we are doing so that the public have an up-to-date understanding of quality and providers are able to demonstrate improvement.
"We’re increasing the number of people working in registration so we can improve waiting times. We’re working to fix and improve our provider portal, and this time we’ll be listening to providers and to our colleagues about the improvements that are needed and how we can design solutions together. We’ll be working with people who use services and providers to develop a shared definition of what good care looks like. And we’re also developing a new approach to relationship management that enables a closer and more consistent contact point for providers.
"Additionally, to strengthen our senior level healthcare expertise, we have appointed Professor Sir Mike Richards to conduct a targeted review of how the single assessment framework is currently working for NHS trusts and where we can make improvements. Sir Mike’s career as a senior clinician, and a distinguished leader of high-profile national reviews, as well as his direct experience of driving improvement through regulation, make him uniquely placed to conduct this work."
Read the findings in full
The interim findings of the review have been published on GOV.UK.
Original article link: https://www.cqc.org.uk/news/stories/response-interim-findings-dash-review
Latest News from
Care Quality Commission
Controlled drugs annual update report for 202317/07/2024 10:20:00
CQC’s annual report on the safer management of controlled drugs in England highlights key findings from our work in 2023 under the Controlled Drugs (Supervision of Management and Use) Regulations 2013.
Ian Trenholm to step down as CQC's Chief Executive26/06/2024 10:25:00
Ian Trenholm, CQC's Chief Executive, has announced his intention to step down from his role of Chief Executive and as a Board member at the end of the month.
CQC publishes reports on services run by University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust18/06/2024 11:20:00
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has published two reports on services run by University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust following an inspection in January.
CQC reports on a review of leadership at the British Pregnancy Advisory Service06/06/2024 12:15:00
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has carried out a review of governance and leadership at the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS) to follow up on areas identified as needing improvement at a previous inspection in 2023.
CQC publishes reports on services run by Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust31/05/2024 13:20:00
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has published two reports on services run by Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust, following inspections carried out in January.
What does a general election mean for CQC?30/05/2024 10:05:00
Now that a general election has been called, you may have heard that public bodies like CQC have to respect a ‘pre-election period’ that places restrictions on what can be published and announced.
First local authority assessment reports published20/05/2024 12:05:00
Recently we have published reports of the findings from the first formal assessments completed under CQC’s new responsibility to assess how local authorities are meeting their adult social care duties under Part 1 of the Care Act 2014.
Start for Life services helping babies achieve better outcomes, but more to do to support delivery07/05/2024 15:17:15
Ofsted and the CQC have today published a joint thematic review of Start for Life services, which provide support for parents from pregnancy until their baby is 2 years old.