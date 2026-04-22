Response to the Ofgem Review

Tim Jarvis responds to the government’s review of Ofgem

“Great Britain’s energy system is going through the biggest changes in our lifetimes, and the regulator needs to be able to keep pace with that change. This review sets out ambitious, necessary reforms that will enable Ofgem to meet the challenges of regulating an increasingly electrified and flexible energy system and protect consumers so they can engage confidently in markets offering new products and services.

“We have delivered significant reforms in recent years, but this review enables us to make changes at a more systemic level to ensure we are delivering an energy system that works for consumers, that is attractive to investors and provides a stable, reliable environment for participants in the industry.

“With the tools, remit and clarity to deliver this, we look forward to working with the Government, consumer representatives and the energy sector to drive the change that’s needed – both in Ofgem and across the energy sector.”