WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI - Response to UK government audit proposals
Matthew Fell, CBI Chief Policy Director responds to the UK government audit proposals
“The UK’s world-leading reputation on corporate governance should be jealously guarded. And high-quality audits are important for maintaining investor confidence and broader public trust in business.
“These reforms strike a sensible balance between tightening regulation and maintaining the UK’s attractiveness as a place to invest and do business.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Private sector activity expected to flatline over next three months - CBI Growth Indicator02/06/2022 11:10:00
Private sector activity is expected to be broadly flat in the three months to August (+1%), marking the lowest expectations for private sector growth since February 2021. That’s according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator.
NHS Confederation - Increased criminal acts of violence at GP surgeries highlights the shocking reality for staff working in primary care02/06/2022 10:10:00
Ruth Rankine responds to figures obtained by the BMJ which show an increase in abuse against GP staff.
TUC demands assurances hard-won workers’ rights are not on the line in Rees-Mogg’s “reckless” post-Brexit plans02/06/2022 09:10:00
The TUC has demanded that hard-won workers’ rights will be protected after reports emerged suggesting that Jacob Rees-Mogg is drawing up a list comprising over 1,000 EU-derived regulations to be ripped up.
UNICEF - One hundred days of war in Ukraine have left 2.5 million children in need of humanitarian assistance01/06/2022 16:20:00
Nearly 100 days of war in Ukraine have wrought devastating consequences for children at a scale and speed not seen since World War II, UNICEF said today. Three million children inside Ukraine and over 2.2 million children in refugee-hosting countries are now in need of humanitarian assistance. Almost two out of every three children have been displaced by fighting.
RoSPA celebrates 70 years of Her Majesty's reign01/06/2022 14:25:00
A statement from Chief Executive of Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents, Errol Taylor: “On behalf of The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents, it is with great pleasure that I am able to congratulate the Queen on her historic 70 years of British rule.
Citizens Advice responds to Ofcom's investigation into Royal Mail's quality of service performance in 2021-2201/06/2022 12:20:00
Ofcom has announced an investigation into Royal Mail's quality of service performance in 2021-22.
NHS Confederation - Clear, long-term investment strategy needed to tackle planned care backlog01/06/2022 09:25:00
Darren Hughes, director of the Welsh NHS Confederation, responds to the Auditor General's report on the Planned Care Backlog in Wales.
RoSPA encouraged by Scotland's reduction in road casualties31/05/2022 16:25:00
Karen McDonnell, Head of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) Scotland responded to the provisional figures published in Transport Scotland’s Key Reported Road Casualties 2021
NHS Wales - Concerted action is needed by NHS Wales to tackle the waiting times backlog for planned care31/05/2022 13:10:00
It could take NHS Wales up to seven years or more to return waiting lists to pre-pandemic levels
LGA response: Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) report ‘Beds in the NHS’31/05/2022 12:10:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board responded to the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) report ‘Beds in the NHS’ which shows 13,000 more staffed beds are required across the UK.