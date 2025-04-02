Responsibility for all fire functions moves to MHCLG

Greater clarity and accountability will be brought to fire and building safety from the transfer of Ministerial responsibility from the Home Office to MHCLG

Greater clarity and accountability will be brought to fire and building safety from yesterday (1 April) thanks to the transfer of Ministerial responsibility for all fire functions from the Home Office to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Bringing these responsibilities together will strengthen coordination, improve policy implementation, and reinforce the government’s commitment to making homes, buildings and communities safer.

The change delivers on a key recommendation from the Grenfell Tower Inquiry’s Phase 2 report, which advised that fire and building safety should be overseen by a single department.

The Minister for Building Safety and Local Growth who will be taking on responsibility for fire functions Alex Norris said:

“Ensuring the safety of people in their homes and communities is a top priority for this government. By bringing all fire and building safety responsibilities under one department, we are reinforcing accountability, improving coordination, and taking decisive action to protect lives.

“I would like to thank Dame Diana Johnson for her work in this important area. I look forward to working with fire and rescue services and key stakeholders to implement the Grenfell Tower Inquiry’s recommendations and drive forward the reforms needed to keep people safe.

“This is a significant step in delivering meaningful change, making our buildings safer, and strengthening our country’s resilience for the future.”

Policing Minister Dame Diana Johnson said:

“It has been an honour and privilege to serve as Minister for Fire.

“I would like to express my utmost gratitude to the brave firefighters in our fire and rescue services, who selflessly dedicate themselves to protecting the public from fire every day.

“I would also like to thank the government officials and stakeholders from across the sector I have worked with over the past nine months. Their drive to make the sector stronger has been invaluable and I am certain my good friend Alex Norris will also benefit from their advice.”

Following the publication of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry’s Phase 2 report on 4 September 2024, the Prime Minister acknowledged the failings that led to the tragedy and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to implementing the necessary reforms. This transfer of Ministerial responsibility for all fire functions to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government represents an important part of this work, and the government will continue to drive forward the necessary reforms to make sure a tragedy like Grenfell can never happen again.

