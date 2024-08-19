Monday 19 Aug 2024 @ 10:10
Insolvency Service
Printable version

Restaurant owner banned as company director after abusing Eat Out to Help Out Scheme

Twelve-year director disqualification for Covid support scheme misconduct

  • Belal Ahmed secured almost £50,000 more than he was entitled to from the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme for his Bengal Tandoori Lichfield Limited company in August and September 2020 
  • Ahmed had previously abused another Covid support scheme that summer when he obtained a £50,000 Bounce Back Loan for the same restaurant in June 2020 
  • The 59-year-old has been banned as a director until August 2036 after investigations by the Insolvency Service 

The former owner of an Indian restaurant in Staffordshire has been banned as a director for 12 years after making false statements to abuse the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme. 

Belal Ahmed claimed almost £50,000 more than he was entitled to from the scheme for his restaurant on Bore Street, Lichfield in 2020. 

The 59-year-old had also overstated his restaurant’s turnover to secure a £50,000 Covid Bounce Back Loan just two months before. 

Ann Oliver, Chief Investigator at the Insolvency Service, said: 

Belal Ahmed provided misleading information to secure funds from not just one, but two Covid support schemes during 2020. 

Tackling Covid support scheme abuse is a key priority for the Insolvency Service and Ahmed’s behaviour represents a serious breach of the standards expected of company directors which is why he has been disqualified for the next 12 years. 

Ahmed, of Hall Road, Smethwick, submitted claims totalling £56,500 under the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme for Bengal Tandoori Lichfield Limited. 

Eat Out to Help Out was a government scheme subsidising food and non-alcoholic drinks at participating cafes, pubs and restaurants during August 2020. 

Customers received a 50% discount on their order (up to £10 each) on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays at premises across the UK that had registered with the scheme. 

Insolvency Service analysis of Bengal Tandoori Lichfield Limited’s bank statements showed in-house restaurant sales of a maximum of just £8,055 for that month, meaning the company claimed at least £48,445 more than it was entitled to. 

Ahmed had also previously secured a £50,000 Bounce Back Loan in June 2020, claiming the turnover for the company was £420,000. 

Companies could apply for a single loan of up to 25% of their turnover from 2019, with a maximum loan limit of £50,000 set under the rules of the scheme. 

Investigations revealed the turnover was closer to £150,000 at most, meaning the company was only entitled to a loan of £37,500. 

The Secretary of State for Business and Trade accepted a disqualification undertaking from Ahmed, and his ban started on Wednesday 7 August. 

The ban prevents him from being involved in the promotion, formation or management of a company, without the permission of the court. 

Bengal Tandoori Lichfield Limited went into liquidation in June 2021 owing more than £121,000 to creditors. 

A restaurant continues to operate from the same address under a different company name. Ahmed is not a director of this company. 

Further information 

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/insolvency-service

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/restaurant-owner-banned-as-company-director-after-abusing-eat-out-to-help-out-scheme

Share this article

Latest News from
Insolvency Service

Five Sk:n Group companies in liquidation: information for patients, employees and creditors

19/08/2024 09:10:00

Information for patients and their relatives and carers, employees and creditors of the five Sk:n Group of companies in liquidation.

Business consultant handed suspended sentence after fraudulently securing two maximum-value Covid loans

16/08/2024 10:25:00

Suspended sentence for fraudster who abused the Bounce Back Loan Scheme

Lincolnshire eel protection business shut down after loan abuse

16/07/2024 10:15:00

Court winds-up company after Insolvency Service uncovers evidence of government loan abuse

Court winds-up Manchester firm offering unlicensed insolvency practitioner services

16/07/2024 09:15:00

Manchester-based company believed to be offering insolvency practitioner services when it was not authorised to do so is wound-up in court.

Travel agency shut down with holidaymakers owed almost £600,000 in refunds

15/07/2024 14:15:00

Customers were left out of pocket, without a holiday and with no refunds provided

Enhancements to the HM Land Registry portal

15/07/2024 13:15:00

These enhancements have been designed to support HM Land Registry customers to manage their applications in the portal better.

Suspended sentence for London-based cleaner who abused Bounce Back Loan scheme

17/05/2024 16:25:00

Enfield-based cleaner said she earned 55 times her actual turnover to fraudulently claim a £50,000 Bounce Back Loan before petitioning for her own bankruptcy

Cumbria property and construction businessman jailed for fraud and breaching director ban

29/04/2024 10:25:00

Businessman defrauded a pensioner out of £60,000 by siphoning off his investment in a proposed housing development in Greater Manchester, ignored his director ban and breached a bankruptcy order.

Corporate sports and music hospitality provider shut down after last-minute booking cancellations and failure to pay refunds

29/04/2024 09:25:00

The company claimed to be able to provide cheap hospitality at events such as the Six Nations and Cheltenham Gold Cup

Get ready for CSSC Active Wellbeing Autumn (AWA)