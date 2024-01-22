Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Printable version
Restoration of Gloucester flood embankment complete
The Environment Agency has completed restoration works of a flood embankment in Gloucester which helps to better protect around 50 properties from flooding.
The work has been carried out to repair and upgrade the 60 metre earth embankment which is part of the Horsebere Brook Flood Alleviation Scheme after slippage reduced the level of protection provided to properties. The project has increased the life of the flood defence and has produced an asset that has a very low maintenance requirement.
The scheme better protects properties in Cypress Gardens, a residential area of Gloucester which was historically impacted by flooding.
Environment Agency Operations Manager in the West Midlands Anthony Perry said:
“We know the devastating impact that flooding can have, which is why protecting people and communities is our top priority.
“The restoration work we have carried out on the earth embankment means the protection provided by the Horsebere Brook Flood Alleviation Scheme is now back to its original level which we hope provides peace of mind to residents.”
The Environment Agency worked closely with Gloucester City Council on the restoration of the scheme which continued to better protect homes from flooding during the recent Storms Babet and Henk.
The restoration includes the reprofiling of the bank with a more relaxed gradient which provides better habitats for wildlife. In the spring there will be a community tree planting event.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/restoration-of-gloucester-flood-embankment-complete
Latest News from
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
