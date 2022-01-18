Scottish Government
|Printable version
Restorative justice and empathy-based interventions for animal welfare and wildlife crimes
This review summarises the available evidence on the use of community-based restorative justice and empathy-based interventions in animal welfare and wildlife crimes.
The direct application of these interventions for animal welfare and/or wildlife offences is limited.
The findings suggest that these approaches can be potentially effective in reducing reoffending, and repairing the harm done to victims and the community. However, there are a number of barriers including who would speak for the animal, who would be involved in the approach, and identifying when to use such interventions depending on the nature of the offence.
Restorative justice and empathy training for animal welfare and wildlife offences 17 page PDF 319.6 kB
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/restorative-justice-empathy-based-interventions-animal-welfare-wildlife-crimes/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Slashing carbon emissions across Scotland18/01/2022 15:05:00
Funding is being awarded to deliver carbon-cutting projects across the country.
Offshore wind development18/01/2022 09:10:00
First Minister hails “truly historic” opportunity of ScotWind.
Placements help pandemic response17/01/2022 15:05:00
Around 12,000 students support healthcare delivery.
Wild Salmon Strategy Launch17/01/2022 09:05:00
Move to bring salmon population back from crisis point.
Staff joining social care to have fees waived14/01/2022 15:05:00
SSSC registration and PVG checks to be funded.