Restorative justice and empathy-based interventions for animal welfare and wildlife crimes

This review summarises the available evidence on the use of community-based restorative justice and empathy-based interventions in animal welfare and wildlife crimes.

The direct application of these interventions for animal welfare and/or wildlife offences is limited.

The findings suggest that these approaches can be potentially effective in reducing reoffending, and repairing the harm done to victims and the community. However, there are a number of barriers including who would speak for the animal, who would be involved in the approach, and identifying when to use such interventions depending on the nature of the offence.

Restorative justice and empathy training for animal welfare and wildlife offences 17 page PDF 319.6 kB