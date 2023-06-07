Restore active travel funding for councils – LGA on NAO report into Active Travel England

Cllr Linda Taylor, Transport spokesperson for the Local Government Association comments on a report by the National Audit Office that found funding uncertainty had held back the ambitions of Active Travel England

“Councils have been at the forefront in creating new active travel schemes, and have embraced the Government’s ambition that 50 per cent of all journeys in English towns and cities are walked or cycled by 2030, and for the UK to be Net Zero by 2050.

“As this report rightly highlights, they can only continue to do this with long term certainty for vital local projects that help to cut congestion and make our air cleaner.

“It is therefore disappointing that councils have seen an unexpected £200 million cut to their budgets for these projects and the Government should urgently restore this much needed funding.

“This will allow councils to plan a pipeline of active travel infrastructure investments, engage more effectively with local communities and invest in necessary skills and capacity for their own staff.”

Active Travel in England - National Audit Office (NAO) report