WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Restore active travel funding for councils – LGA on NAO report into Active Travel England
Cllr Linda Taylor, Transport spokesperson for the Local Government Association comments on a report by the National Audit Office that found funding uncertainty had held back the ambitions of Active Travel England
“Councils have been at the forefront in creating new active travel schemes, and have embraced the Government’s ambition that 50 per cent of all journeys in English towns and cities are walked or cycled by 2030, and for the UK to be Net Zero by 2050.
“As this report rightly highlights, they can only continue to do this with long term certainty for vital local projects that help to cut congestion and make our air cleaner.
“It is therefore disappointing that councils have seen an unexpected £200 million cut to their budgets for these projects and the Government should urgently restore this much needed funding.
“This will allow councils to plan a pipeline of active travel infrastructure investments, engage more effectively with local communities and invest in necessary skills and capacity for their own staff.”
Active Travel in England - National Audit Office (NAO) report
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - Supporting trans and non-binary healthcare staff07/06/2023 15:25:00
NHS Confederation launches a Leading For All: Supporting Trans and Non-binary Healthcare Staff report.
Sexual health services at risk of breaking point: LGA responds to UKHSA statistics on new STI diagnoses07/06/2023 14:25:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board commented on statistics from the UK Health Security Agency showing a 23.8 per cent increase in the number of new diagnoses of STIs in 2022
UNICEF - “Excellencies, honored guests, colleagues … thank you for joining us at this international conference on protecting children in armed conflict.07/06/2023 12:25:00
Excellencies, honored guests, colleagues … thank you for joining us at this international conference on protecting children in armed conflict.
UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Ishmael Beah travelled to Tijuana and Mexico City last week to meet with internally displaced children and families fleeing armed violence.07/06/2023 11:25:00
During his visit to Tijuana in northern Mexico, Beah – a bestselling author and human rights activist who was forcibly recruited into an armed group during the brutal civil war in his home country of Sierra Leone at the age of 13 – spoke to Mexican children, teenagers and their parents about experiences they had endured.
Private Sector Gears Up For Growth Over The Coming Quarter - CBI Growth Indicator05/06/2023 16:05:00
Private sector activity fell in the three months to May (-10% from -7% in April), marking the tenth consecutive rolling quarter of decline, according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator.
Austerity left UK “hugely unprepared" for the Covid pandemic – TUC05/06/2023 14:05:00
Austerity left the UK “hugely unprepared" for the Covid pandemic, according to a new report published by the TUC today (Monday).
The UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) responds to the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child’s Concluding Observations of the UK05/06/2023 10:05:00
Jon Sparkes, Chief Executive of the UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK), responds to the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child’s Concluding Observations of the UK
Audit Scotland - Challenges ahead to spend remaining EU money by end of 202305/06/2023 09:05:00
All EU Structural Funds Programme and Rural Development Programme funding has been committed to projects, but with £504 million still available to be spent
TUC – women in Yorkshire and Humberside twice as likely as men to miss out on pensions auto-enrolment02/06/2023 13:15:00
Women in Yorkshire and Humberside are more than twice as likely as men to miss out on being automatically put into a workplace pension, according to new analysis published by the TUC on Monday 29 May to mark gender pensions gap day.