Restoring Confidence, Improving Quality: Our plans for economic statistics and ONS surveys
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has published two detailed plans to urgently improve the quality of its key economic outputs and the surveys that underpin them.
Both plans are published alongside Sir Robert Devereux's independent review of the ONS.
In his blog post unveiling them, Acting Director General for Economic Statistics, Grant Fitzner, explains:
“The ONS’s Plan for Economic Statistics aims to restore confidence and improve the quality of our core statistics. It is open about where things stand today and where we need to do better - and forms a crucial part of our response to the recent Office for Statistics Regulation review into economic statistics. The Surveys Improvement and Enhancement Plan does the same for our household and business surveys.”
The plans outline three key areas of improvement including enhanced data collection, significant system upgrades and a renewed focus on continuous improvement.
To support these improvements, the ONS is making significant organisational changes. These will bring a further £10 million investment into core economic and population statistics over the next two years, funding approximately 150 new skilled roles.
The ONS will also work to integrate the latest international frameworks, such as the UN System of National Accounts 2025, into its headline statistics.
Read more about our plans in the National Statistical blog.
Notes to Editors:
-
The Plan for Economic Statistics and the Surveys Improvement and Enhancement Plan are available on the ONS website.
-
Sir Robert Devereux's independent review of the ONS has also been published.
Original article link: https://www.ons.gov.uk/news/news/restoringconfidenceimprovingqualityourplansforeconomicstatisticsandonssurveys
