Restoring Scotland’s natural environment

New targets to enhance nature and protect biodiversity.

Legislative proposals to help restore nature and protect biodiversity in Scotland have been introduced to Parliament.

The Natural Environment (Scotland) Bill, which will now be considered by MSPs, would place a duty on Ministers to set legally-binding nature restoration targets and will modernise how national parks and deer are managed.

The legislation is a key part of the Scottish Government’s Strategic Framework for Biodiversity and complements the Scottish Biodiversity Strategy and related delivery plans.

Experts have warned that a decline in biodiversity will make the climate crisis worse while a changing climate will increase the rate of biodiversity loss. The Bill proposes actions to tackle the twin crises of climate change and nature loss with measures to protect biodiversity and reduce harmful carbon emissions.

It will build on the high ambitions set out in the Biodiversity Strategy and Delivery Plan, which includes over 100 actions to tackle the nature crisis.

If passed by Parliament in due course, the Natural Environment (Scotland) Bill would:

place a duty on Scottish Ministers to set legally-binding targets for nature restoration

create a power to allow for future amendments to Environmental Impact Assessment legislation and the 1994 Habitats Regulations, to ensure that they remain fit for purpose over time and to flexibly adapt to future requirements, while ensuring that the legislative frameworks continue to effectively underpin environmental protection and assessment processes in Scotland.

modernise the aims of National Parks and powers of National Park Authorities

reform the way in which deer are managed through the implementation of many of the recommendations made by the Deer Working Group, through repealing the licensing of venison dealing, and by amending NatureScot’s powers of intervention.

Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs Mairi Gougeon said:

“We all depend on nature – to provide our food, help prevent flooding, tackle the climate crisis and contribute to our wellbeing. But right now around 11% of species in Scotland are under threat and if we do not take urgent action, nature in Scotland will continue to decline and some important species might be lost forever.

“Our proposals in this Bill can contribute to the Scottish Government’s priority of tackling the climate emergency. The twin crises of climate change and nature loss are interdependent and need to be tackled together.

“Improving our biodiversity is one of the best chances we have to adapt to climate change and ensure we can continue to enjoy nature’s benefits, on which we all depend. However, government cannot do this alone – we must work in partnership with, and use the expertise of, land managers, farmers and crofters.

“We are determined to promote biodiversity, to adapt to climate change, and to ensure we can continue to enjoy the benefits of Scotland’s wonderful nature – and this Bill will help achieve that.”

NatureScot Chair Colin Galbraith said:

“We welcome the introduction of the Natural Environment Bill, and we strongly support the inclusion of statutory targets to protect and restore Scotland’s nature. These are an essential part of achieving the vision set out in the Scottish Biodiversity Strategy for the recovery of nature; helping to restore vital habitats and safeguard threatened species. They will also help us build resilience against the impacts of climate change while striving towards becoming a nature-positive and net-zero nation.

“In particular, the proposed changes for deer legislation will help improve efforts to restore priority areas such as native woodlands and peatlands by reducing the impacts of deer grazing and trampling.”

Background

Natural Environment (Scotland) Bill | Scottish Parliament Website

Scottish Biodiversity Strategy to 2045 - gov.scot (www.gov.scot)