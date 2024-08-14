Results Day: ‘Earning whilst learning a game-changer for me’ – Jack Sargeant

Explore apprenticeships, training, continuing in education and employment opportunities.

As results day approaches, the Welsh Government is reminding young people of the numerous paths available towards a successful and fulfilling career, with support available to find the right option for them, whatever that may be.

Welsh Government’s Social Partnership Minister, Jack Sargeant, knows this only too well, having himself taken an apprenticeship route upon leaving Connah’s Quay High School, gaining a degree in Industrial Engineering from Wrexham Glyndwr University on day release from industry. The Minister, whose responsibilities now include skills and apprenticeships, is keen to ensure that young people across Wales understand the options and support available, particularly those not set to stay in education.

Mr Sargeant yesterday said:

Whilst for many, remaining in full-time academia as a means to progressing into fulfilling future roles is preferable and valuable, it’s far from the lived-in reality or the preferred option for the majority of young people leaving school. The world of work can be daunting, but for me like thousands of others across Wales, the power of earning whilst learning, or the numerous other avenues available to our young people can help provide the springboard to a successful career. My message to young people awaiting their results is clear - your talents, skills, and creativity are essential to ensuring our country’s economic success. Your future aspirations needn’t be tied to results over the new few days. I want you to feel confident about planning an ambitious future in Wales and for all of you, whatever your background, to see that you have a place in leading the industries and services of the future. And as a government, we are committed to preparing you for the jobs of today and tomorrow, and to help you develop skills in rapidly evolving sectors such as net zero, digital and AI technologies. So, when you get your results this summer, talk to your careers adviser, school or college about your options, speak to local businesses in areas of interest and find the support that allows you to look forward to an exciting future. Pob lwc.

The Welsh Government’s Young Person’s Guarantee is at the heart of a commitment to supporting the diverse needs of young people across Wales.

It brings together different programmes designed to provide the right support at the right time, whether a young person is looking to enhance their skills, start a business, find employment or continue in education. One of the standout options is the opportunity to be an apprentice. Apprenticeships offer a fantastic way to gain hands-on experience while earning a wage, with a range of options across 23 industries. The Jobs Growth Wales+ programme offers tailored training for those just beginning to think about their careers, advancement for individuals with a clearer idea of their career path, and employment for those ready to enter the workforce immediately. These funded pathways ensure that every young person can find a route that suits their current stage and future aspirations.

Additionally, practical support is available for those eager to start earning straight away, helping young people to secure employment and begin building their careers immediately. And for those young entrepreneurs who are considering becoming their own boss, Big Ideas Wales offers a range of support and useful information on starting a business.

Working Wales, a service delivered by Careers Wales, is there to help anyone who might need support after getting their results this summer. Their advisers can offer free, impartial and expert advice and guidance to help young people access routes they might not have previously considered to achieve their goals and get excited about the future.