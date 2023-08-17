Results day: Education Minister congratulates students after a challenging time

The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, has congratulated learners across Wales as A-level, AS, Advanced Welsh Baccalaureate and vocational qualification learners received their results this morning.

A-level and AS Levels exams and assessments took place this year with extra support being provided including some advance information of exam content and a supportive grading approach.

This year results are broadly midway between the results awarded in 2019 (the last year before the pandemic) and 2022 (the first year that students sat exams following the pandemic).

Many vocational learners also received their Level 3 results today.

This year’s GCSE results will be announced next Thursday, 24th August.

The Minister visited Coleg Gwent in Ebbw Vale this morning, where he met students collecting their results. He said: