Results of techUK’s Digital Justice Working Group (DJWG) Elections

techUK is delighted to announce the results of the 2022/2023 DJWG.

techUK’s Digital Justice Working Group (DJWG) launched in January 2021 as a member-led group exploring opportunities to drive digital transformation across the Criminal Justice System. The group undertook a significant piece of work to establish techUK as a platform for collaboration between Justice partners and the tech sector.

The 2021/2022 working group has successfully built a number of relationships with senior stakeholders across the Ministry of Justice (MoJ), Her Majesty’s Prisons and Probation Service (HMPPS), Her Majesty’s Courts and Tribunals (HMCTS) and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). The groups aim was to explore the criminal justice system, end-to-end and the role of technology to create a better-connected justice system, with the user at the centre. You can read the working groups report via the website here. The newly elected working group will continue to build on this work and explore new and emerging opportunities though 2022-2023.

Congratulations to the following members:

Andrew Wood, Head of Technical Futures – Justice, CGI

Andy Lea, Vice President, CapGemini

Ann Caple, Head of Business Development, Unilink Software

Anthony Darch, Business Development Director, Methods

Claire Gibson, Director, Deloitte

Dan Bunney, Associate Director, KPMG

Dave Whitehead, Chief Technologist – UK Public Sector, DXC

David Howell, Consulting Partner, Thoughtworks

Gail Rayner, Customer Account Manager, Forensic Analytics

Gary Kelly, Account Director – Justice, Microsoft

Gavin Emberton, Head of Strategy & Customer Engagement, Sopra Steria

Hannah Fisher, Client Partner, Reply (Chair)

Joe Peachey, Senior Development Manager, NCC Group

Kevin Crooks, RSM, Splunk

Letitia Frome, Central Government Account Lead, Palantir Technologies

Linda Wales, Home Office & MoJ Account Director, Pegasystems (vice-chair)

Peter Wicks, Client Partner, Atos

Richard Beeching, Account Manager, Computacenter

Shirley Berry, Director – Public Sector Transformation, Me Learning

Simon Bradford, Regional Vice-President – National Security & Justice, Salesforce

Stephen Creed, MoJ Enterprise Account Manager, Amazon Web Services

Steve Maynard, Managing Consultant, Triad

Hannah Fisher yesterday said:

I am both honoured and excited to be selected as the Chair of techUK’s Digital Justice Working Group. I am passionate about bringing cost savings to the public sector and believe that digital transformation is key to facilitating this. I look forward to working with you all to build on the great work that you did last year and turn some of those recommendations into practical tools and guidance to enable transformation across the Criminal Justice System. Please always feel free to reach out to me as I would like us to work as a community, drawing on the wealth of experience and expertise from all parties. I am delighted to be part of a group that is committed to making a difference to people’s lives.

Linda Wales yesterday said:

I am thrilled to have been voted Vice Chair of the techUK Justice and Emergency Services Working Group for the next 12 months. This group is a privilege to be part of, regardless of role, as it’s a place where industry comes together to advise and influence as a team, putting our own company goals aside, to key members of government on such hugely important topics”. With such clever people in the team, we’re able to challenge the thinking around past and present policies etc to build better relationships and environments for the future. I promise that this group will be transparent, ethical, innovative and consistent throughout its work to deliver for the citizens of the UK with our colleagues in government.