techUK
|Printable version
Results of techUK’s Digital Justice Working Group (DJWG) Elections
techUK is delighted to announce the results of the 2022/2023 DJWG.
techUK’s Digital Justice Working Group (DJWG) launched in January 2021 as a member-led group exploring opportunities to drive digital transformation across the Criminal Justice System. The group undertook a significant piece of work to establish techUK as a platform for collaboration between Justice partners and the tech sector.
The 2021/2022 working group has successfully built a number of relationships with senior stakeholders across the Ministry of Justice (MoJ), Her Majesty’s Prisons and Probation Service (HMPPS), Her Majesty’s Courts and Tribunals (HMCTS) and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). The groups aim was to explore the criminal justice system, end-to-end and the role of technology to create a better-connected justice system, with the user at the centre. You can read the working groups report via the website here. The newly elected working group will continue to build on this work and explore new and emerging opportunities though 2022-2023.
Congratulations to the following members:
Andrew Wood, Head of Technical Futures – Justice, CGI
Andy Lea, Vice President, CapGemini
Ann Caple, Head of Business Development, Unilink Software
Anthony Darch, Business Development Director, Methods
Claire Gibson, Director, Deloitte
Dan Bunney, Associate Director, KPMG
Dave Whitehead, Chief Technologist – UK Public Sector, DXC
David Howell, Consulting Partner, Thoughtworks
Gail Rayner, Customer Account Manager, Forensic Analytics
Gary Kelly, Account Director – Justice, Microsoft
Gavin Emberton, Head of Strategy & Customer Engagement, Sopra Steria
Hannah Fisher, Client Partner, Reply (Chair)
Joe Peachey, Senior Development Manager, NCC Group
Kevin Crooks, RSM, Splunk
Letitia Frome, Central Government Account Lead, Palantir Technologies
Linda Wales, Home Office & MoJ Account Director, Pegasystems (vice-chair)
Peter Wicks, Client Partner, Atos
Richard Beeching, Account Manager, Computacenter
Shirley Berry, Director – Public Sector Transformation, Me Learning
Simon Bradford, Regional Vice-President – National Security & Justice, Salesforce
Stephen Creed, MoJ Enterprise Account Manager, Amazon Web Services
Steve Maynard, Managing Consultant, Triad
Hannah Fisher yesterday said:
I am both honoured and excited to be selected as the Chair of techUK’s Digital Justice Working Group. I am passionate about bringing cost savings to the public sector and believe that digital transformation is key to facilitating this. I look forward to working with you all to build on the great work that you did last year and turn some of those recommendations into practical tools and guidance to enable transformation across the Criminal Justice System. Please always feel free to reach out to me as I would like us to work as a community, drawing on the wealth of experience and expertise from all parties. I am delighted to be part of a group that is committed to making a difference to people’s lives.
Linda Wales yesterday said:
I am thrilled to have been voted Vice Chair of the techUK Justice and Emergency Services Working Group for the next 12 months. This group is a privilege to be part of, regardless of role, as it’s a place where industry comes together to advise and influence as a team, putting our own company goals aside, to key members of government on such hugely important topics”. With such clever people in the team, we’re able to challenge the thinking around past and present policies etc to build better relationships and environments for the future. I promise that this group will be transparent, ethical, innovative and consistent throughout its work to deliver for the citizens of the UK with our colleagues in government.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/results-of-techuk-s-digital-justice-working-group-djwg-elections.html
Latest News from
techUK
Digital and data skills18/10/2022 16:25:00
Digital and data skills cover a broad range of knowledge and competency areas.
Talking 5 with Local Public Services Member Hello Lamp Post17/10/2022 16:25:00
This month's Talking 5 guest is Louise Barker, Head of Community Engagement at Hello Lamp Post.
Results of techUK’s Interoperability in Policing Working Group (IPWG) Elections17/10/2022 11:25:00
techUK is delighted to announce the results of the 2022/2024 IPWG.
Genomics strategy launched by NHS England14/10/2022 16:25:00
The NHS recently (12 October 2022) launched its first Genomics Strategy, illustrating its ambitions to accelerate the use of genomic medicine across the NHS over the next five years.
White House releases Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights14/10/2022 14:38:00
On Tuesday 4 April, the US White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (WHOSTP) published a Blueprint for an “AI Bill of Rights”, setting out five principles which should guide the design, use and deployment of Automated systems.
The Electronic Trade Documents Bill paves the way for paperless trade14/10/2022 11:25:00
On 12 October, the Electronic Trade Documents Bill entered the UK Parliament and began its journey through the legislative process. In times of the rising cost of living and inflation, this this great news for the trade community as we need to make it as easy as possible for small businesses to trade across borders.
FS Programme Briefing | Operational Resilience from a macroprudential perspective12/10/2022 16:25:00
The Financial Stability Institute (FSI) have published their 17th Brief paper, covering the macroprudential perspective of financial service’s quickly developing policy-making environment around operational resilience.
Guest blog: Population Health Management - You may be doing more than you think…12/10/2022 14:38:00
Guest blog by Daniel Catt, UK General Manager, MedeAnalytics.
The strength and power of Ada Lovelace Day12/10/2022 11:10:00
The achievements of women in STEM celebrated yesterday (11 October) as we remember Ada Lovelace and look to inspire future generations of female tech leaders.
The FTIR: Fit to deliver for 5G and full fibre four years on?12/10/2022 10:10:00
We are making progress and delivering on full fibre. Ofcom’s most recent analysis shows that over 11 million UK homes are now covered by full fibre – increasing rapidly from its previous analysis in 2021. This is a good news story to celebrate – but the hardest work is yet to come.