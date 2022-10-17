techUK
|Printable version
Results of techUK’s Interoperability in Policing Working Group (IPWG) Elections
techUK is delighted to announce the results of the 2022/2024 IPWG
Lack of interoperability of tech solutions, systems and tools is a recognised challenge in the policing sector, and indeed more widely across the ecosystem. The IPWG is a member-led group acting as a central platform for driving forward interoperability and aims to change commercial behaviour and mindset with regards to challenges surrounding interoperability.
As a key component of the Digital Policing Strategy, interoperability, together with parallel initiatives, national technology standards and Police data quality, can enable more effective data sharing and deliver more efficient business processes, leading to better Policing and Criminal Justice outcomes. The 2020/2022 working group made significant progress in these areas, including building relationships with key senior stakeholders across the Home Office, National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), Police Digital Service (PDS) and with forces. The newly elected group will continue to build on this work and also explore new and emerging opportunities.
Congratulations to the following members:
Alan Anderson, Director, Exception
Clare Elford, CEO, Clue Software (Chair)
Clare Moseley, Product Manager, Sopra Steria
Damian Tambirasa, Home Office & Police Account Technical Leader, IBM
Damon Ugargol, Executive Consultant, CACI
Dan Sims, Account Director, NEC Software Solutions
David Humphrey, Director, Governance, Product & Information Management - Microfocus
David Tonks, Digital Transformation Consultant, Capita
James Searle, Client Director for Homeland Security, Computacenter
Marc Lees, Director of Digital Evidence Solutions, Magnet Forensics
Matthew Joule, Enterprise Account Executive, Service Now
Moira Roberts, Police Lead, Cloud Gateway
Nathalie Lester, Business Development Manager, Leidos UK
Paul Young, Head of Learning & Futures, Blue Lights Digital
Phillip Ridley, Business Development Consultant, 1Spatial
Robert Leach, Director, R Leach Consulting (Co vice-chair)
Robin Sanderson, Senior Systems Engineer, Principle One
Sebastian Uhlig, Managing Consultant, Informed Solutions
Sharad Rathi, General Manager, HCL
Simon Hall, CEO, Coeus Software
Steve Norris, Police Market Director, Salesforce (Co vice-chair)
Clare Elford, Clue Software, said:
It’s really encouraging to see that so many colleagues from industry have volunteered to help move this work forward - finding time in busy diaries to do so. Over the last couple of years, the group has been hugely influential in raising the profile of interoperability and winning hearts and minds in the sector. I’m now looking forward to working with the new group to see what further progress we can practically achieve over the next two years, working closely with partners in policing and government.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/results-of-techuk-s-interoperability-in-policing-working-group-ipwg-elections.html
Latest News from
techUK
Talking 5 with Local Public Services Member Hello Lamp Post17/10/2022 16:25:00
This month's Talking 5 guest is Louise Barker, Head of Community Engagement at Hello Lamp Post.
Genomics strategy launched by NHS England14/10/2022 16:25:00
The NHS recently (12 October 2022) launched its first Genomics Strategy, illustrating its ambitions to accelerate the use of genomic medicine across the NHS over the next five years.
White House releases Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights14/10/2022 14:38:00
On Tuesday 4 April, the US White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (WHOSTP) published a Blueprint for an “AI Bill of Rights”, setting out five principles which should guide the design, use and deployment of Automated systems.
The Electronic Trade Documents Bill paves the way for paperless trade14/10/2022 11:25:00
On 12 October, the Electronic Trade Documents Bill entered the UK Parliament and began its journey through the legislative process. In times of the rising cost of living and inflation, this this great news for the trade community as we need to make it as easy as possible for small businesses to trade across borders.
FS Programme Briefing | Operational Resilience from a macroprudential perspective12/10/2022 16:25:00
The Financial Stability Institute (FSI) have published their 17th Brief paper, covering the macroprudential perspective of financial service’s quickly developing policy-making environment around operational resilience.
Guest blog: Population Health Management - You may be doing more than you think…12/10/2022 14:38:00
Guest blog by Daniel Catt, UK General Manager, MedeAnalytics.
The strength and power of Ada Lovelace Day12/10/2022 11:10:00
The achievements of women in STEM celebrated yesterday (11 October) as we remember Ada Lovelace and look to inspire future generations of female tech leaders.
The FTIR: Fit to deliver for 5G and full fibre four years on?12/10/2022 10:10:00
We are making progress and delivering on full fibre. Ofcom’s most recent analysis shows that over 11 million UK homes are now covered by full fibre – increasing rapidly from its previous analysis in 2021. This is a good news story to celebrate – but the hardest work is yet to come.