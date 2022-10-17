Results of techUK’s Interoperability in Policing Working Group (IPWG) Elections

techUK is delighted to announce the results of the 2022/2024 IPWG

Lack of interoperability of tech solutions, systems and tools is a recognised challenge in the policing sector, and indeed more widely across the ecosystem. The IPWG is a member-led group acting as a central platform for driving forward interoperability and aims to change commercial behaviour and mindset with regards to challenges surrounding interoperability.

As a key component of the Digital Policing Strategy, interoperability, together with parallel initiatives, national technology standards and Police data quality, can enable more effective data sharing and deliver more efficient business processes, leading to better Policing and Criminal Justice outcomes. The 2020/2022 working group made significant progress in these areas, including building relationships with key senior stakeholders across the Home Office, National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), Police Digital Service (PDS) and with forces. The newly elected group will continue to build on this work and also explore new and emerging opportunities.

Congratulations to the following members:

Alan Anderson, Director, Exception

Clare Elford, CEO, Clue Software (Chair)

Clare Moseley, Product Manager, Sopra Steria

Damian Tambirasa, Home Office & Police Account Technical Leader, IBM

Damon Ugargol, Executive Consultant, CACI

Dan Sims, Account Director, NEC Software Solutions

David Humphrey, Director, Governance, Product & Information Management - Microfocus

David Tonks, Digital Transformation Consultant, Capita

James Searle, Client Director for Homeland Security, Computacenter

Marc Lees, Director of Digital Evidence Solutions, Magnet Forensics

Matthew Joule, Enterprise Account Executive, Service Now

Moira Roberts, Police Lead, Cloud Gateway

Nathalie Lester, Business Development Manager, Leidos UK

Paul Young, Head of Learning & Futures, Blue Lights Digital

Phillip Ridley, Business Development Consultant, 1Spatial

Robert Leach, Director, R Leach Consulting (Co vice-chair)

Robin Sanderson, Senior Systems Engineer, Principle One

Sebastian Uhlig, Managing Consultant, Informed Solutions

Sharad Rathi, General Manager, HCL

Simon Hall, CEO, Coeus Software

Steve Norris, Police Market Director, Salesforce (Co vice-chair)

Clare Elford, Clue Software, said:

It’s really encouraging to see that so many colleagues from industry have volunteered to help move this work forward - finding time in busy diaries to do so. Over the last couple of years, the group has been hugely influential in raising the profile of interoperability and winning hearts and minds in the sector. I’m now looking forward to working with the new group to see what further progress we can practically achieve over the next two years, working closely with partners in policing and government.