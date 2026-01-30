Draft budget confirmed continued funding for next three years to tackle retail crime.

A police-led taskforce will continue its work to tackle shoplifting and violence against staff after securing funding in the draft budget for 2026-27.

The Retail Crime Taskforce was launched in April last year following £3 million investment from the Scottish Government to combat a rise in retail crime.

In the first year of operation, the Taskforce’s targeted approach to prevent, pursue, protect and prepare in areas identified as most at risk has resulted in 3,671 shoplifting charges and detections.

A further 508 charges under the Protection of Workers (Scotland) Act 2021 for offences against retail workers have been made along with a total of 807 arrests.

The funding announcement of a continued £3 million each year for the next three years, in the Scottish Government's recent draft budget for 2026-27, comes in addition to an overall Police Scotland budget increase to over £1.7 billion – a rise of £81.5 million, or 5%, compared to the 2025-26 Autumn Budget Revision.

Community Safety Minister Siobhian Brown said:

"Shop workers deserve to feel safe, and retailers deserve to trade without fear of shoplifting. In less than a year, Police Scotland's Retail Crime Taskforce has provided a visible and measurable impact on retail crime, working directly with retailers to prevent offending, pursue criminals, and protect shop workers.

"That is why the Scottish Government is providing a further £3 million in each of the next three years to continue this vital work – both preventing crime and ensuring offenders are held to account.

"This is in addition of a record £1.7 billion policing budget, enabling Police Scotland to deliver on frontline priorities and progress its transformation agenda."

Mark Millar, Director of Stores for Boots in Scotland, said:

“Tackling retail crime is a collaborative effort, so we are fully committed to working with the Scottish Government and Police Scotland to ensure that our retail stores and high streets remain vibrant, welcoming, and safe environments for our store teams and customers. As an active member of the Retail Crime Taskforce since its inception, we welcome this funding which will strengthen our ability to share intelligence between Police and disrupt public offenders.”

Assistant Chief Constable, Police Scotland, Tim Mairs said:

“Since April 2025, the Retail Crime Taskforce has assisted local policing divisions across the country in tackling retail offences and bringing those responsible to justice.

“During this time over 3,600 crimes have been detected and more than 800 arrests made as a direct result of Taskforce-supported enforcement activity. In addition, our commitment to crime prevention has seen us liaise with numerous outlets throughout Scotland to offer specialist advice aimed at improving security and enhancing the safety of retail workers.

“The additional three-year funding we have received from Scottish Government is recognition of the significant progress made in the last nine months, but we know more must be done to tackle retail crime and we will not become complacent in our efforts to reduce crimes such as shoplifting and the assault and harassment of retail workers.”

Background

The Retail Crime Taskforce was established following the launch of Police Scotland's action plan to tackle retail crime in March 2025. Operating under four key objectives – Prevent, Pursue, Protect, and Prepare – the Taskforce focuses on stopping people from becoming offenders, bringing perpetrators to justice, strengthening protections for retailers, and developing direct reporting systems.

The Taskforce works alongside the Scottish Partnership Against Acquisitive Crime (SPAACE), a Police Scotland-led initiative that brings together retail groups and partners to tackle a range of acquisitive crimes including theft and housebreaking.

Scotland's justice system provides robust legal protections for retail workers. The Protection of Workers (Scotland) Act 2021 created a specific offence to hold accountable those who assault or abuse shop workers.

Retail Crime Force headline achievements to 23rd January 2026.

3,671 shoplifting charges and detections

508 charges under the Protection of Workers (Scotland) Act 2021 for offences against retail workers

807 arrests made

2,100 suspects identified by the Taskforce

39 Organised Crime Groups identified

82 disruptions against Organised Crime Groups

1,060 intelligence logs submitted

233 electronic briefings disseminated to partners and local divisions.