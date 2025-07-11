Retail cyber attacks: NCA arrest four for attacks on M&S, Co-op and Harrods

Four people have been arrested in the UK as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into cyber attacks targeting M&S, Co-op and Harrods.

Two males aged 19, another aged 17, and a 20-year-old female were apprehended in the West Midlands and London yesterday morning (10 July) on suspicion of Computer Misuse Act offences, blackmail, money laundering and participating in the activities of an organised crime group.

All four were arrested at their home addresses and had their electronic devices seized for digital forensic analysis.

They remain in custody for questioning by officers from the NCA's National Cyber Crime Unit in relation to the three attacks, which took place in April this year.

Deputy Director Paul Foster, head of the NCA's National Cyber Crime Unit, said:

"Since these attacks took place, specialist NCA cybercrime investigators have been working at pace and the investigation remains one of the Agency's highest priorities.

"These arrests are a significant step in that investigation but our work continues, alongside partners in the UK and overseas, to ensure those responsible are identified and brought to justice.

"Cyber attacks can be hugely disruptive for businesses and I'd like to thank M&S, Co-op and Harrods for their support to our investigations. Hopefully this signals to future victims the importance of seeking support and engaging with law enforcement as part of the reporting process. The NCA and policing are here to help."

This operational activity was supported by officers from the West Midlands Regional Organised Crime Unit and the East Midlands Special Operations Unit.

Victims of cybercrime should use the Government's Cyber Incident Signposting Site for direction on which agencies to report an incident to.