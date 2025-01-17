Retail figures underline importance of the Government’s Make Work Pay agenda – TUC

Commenting on figures published today (Friday) which show retail sales falling by 0.3 per cent in December 2024, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:

“People need to be able to spend on their local high streets, but years of stagnating living standards under the Conservatives have taken their toll.

“One in six workers are regularly skipping meals to make ends meet. That’s not right and it’s why the government’s Make Work Pay agenda is so important.

“More money in people’s pockets means more spend on our struggling high streets - that’s good for workers and good for local economies too.

“It’s time to leave behind the broken model which saw insecure work explode and living standards decline. The Employment Rights Bill will deliver the economic reset working people desperately need.”