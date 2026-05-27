WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Retail price growth cools in May amid weak demand – CBI Distributive Trades
Retail selling prices grew in the year to May at the slowest rate in over a year – according to the CBI’s latest quarterly Distributive Trades Survey – and are set to grow at a similar pace in June.
Sales volumes in the retail sector fell short of seasonal norms in May, while annual sales volumes continued to fall but at a slightly slower pace. Next month, sales are expected to remain “poor” for the time of year, with the sales decline in annual volumes set to ease slightly further.
Weak demand continues to weigh on retailers’ sentiment, which has remained negative since mid-2024, as firms anticipate that their business situation will deteriorate over the coming quarter.
Against this backdrop, retailers expect to pare back both investment and hiring plans, extending a period of weakness that dates back to 2022.
Key findings included:
- Retail selling prices grew in the year to May at the slowest rate since February 2025 (+28% from +41% in February; long-run average of +41%). Retailers anticipate price inflation to rise at a broadly steady pace next month (+27%).
- Retail sales for the time of year were judged to be “poor” in May, to a comparable extent to last month (-35% from -32% in April). June’s sales are set to fall short of seasonal norms to a lesser degree (-14%).
- Retail annual sales volumes fell in May at a decelerated pace, following April’s steep drop (weighted balance of -46% from -68% in April). Retailers expect the rate of decline to moderate further next month (-36%).
- Sentiment amongst retailers fell at a slower pace compared to the previous two quarters that had marked some of the quickest declines in 17 years (-15% from -34% in February).
- Retailers expect to reduce capital expenditure over the next 12 months (compared to the previous twelve) to the greatest extent since February 2025 (-52% from -46% in February; long-run average of -4%).
- Retail employment declined at a slower – albeit still strong – pace in the year to May (-30% from -40% in February). Headcount is expected to fall at a slower pace next month (-15%), marking the least negative expectations in a year.
- Total distribution sales volumes fell at a marginally slower rate in the year to May (-35% from -39% in April) and are anticipated to ease further next month (-28%).
Charlotte Dendy, Economic Surveys & Data Manager, CBI, yesterday said:
“The marked slowdown in retail price growth reported in May underscores the weakness in demand that retailers continue to face. With sentiment among retailers negative for two years now, businesses expect to cut back further on investment, while continuing to reduce headcount.
“That said, inflation is set to pick up significantly in the months ahead, driven by renewed price pressures from conflict in the Middle East. We're already seeing early signs of this in wholesalers’ selling price inflation, which jumped in the year to May. This will add further pressure to an already fragile demand environment for the distribution sector.
“The Chancellor’s decision to temporarily cut VAT on family activities over the summer should help support consumer confidence during a challenging period for demand. But lasting progress on the cost of living depends on making it easier and cheaper for firms to operate. For retail and the broader distribution sector, that means meaningful business rates reform, further steps to reduce business energy costs, and a renewed focus on cutting unnecessary regulatory burden.”
In addition, data from the survey showed:
- Online retail sales volumes recovered in the year to May (+11% from -51% in April) but are expected to fall at a sharp pace next month (-40%).
- Retailers’ orders placed upon suppliers declined at a slower but still strong pace in the year to May (-39% from -46% in April). Orders are set to be cut back at a slightly slower rate in June (-31%).
- Retailers reported that stock volumes relative to expected sales were above the long-run average (+24% from +12% in April; long-run average of +17%), however stock positions are expected to soften in June (+9%).
- Wholesale annual sales volumes fell at a slower pace in May (-26% from -32% in April), with the rate of decline set to remain similar next month (-25%).
- Motor trades sales volumes contracted at an accelerated rate in the year to May (-46% from +6% in April) but are expected to decline at a notably slower pace next month (-18%).
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC slams Reform’s “cynical” overtime “tax gimmick”26/05/2026 16:05:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak recently (24 May 2026) responded to Reform’s proposal to change working time laws and stop worker from having to pay tax on overtime
UK Space Agency: New space system will better protect UK satellites as new imagery released26/05/2026 15:17:15
Vital emergency services, military operations and British businesses will be better protected through a new system to protect UK satellites and the services they provide from space.
CBI Scotland calls for new Scottish Government to go full throttle on growth26/05/2026 14:05:00
Ahead of its annual business lunch in Edinburgh on May 22, CBI Scotland has urged the new Scottish Government to work tirelessly across party lines – and with the business community – to make economic growth the defining priority of this parliament.
Progressive action by trade unions, bilingualism and opportunities for workers and citizens to learn Cymraeg26/05/2026 12:15:00
Fair work includes fair use of Welsh at work. TUC Cymru Congress recently (21 May) celebrated and welcomed the first signings of the Twf Charter in Cyngor Gwynedd and Carmarthenshire County Council, with the Welsh Government and many other organisations planning for its adoption in workplaces across Wales.
Citizens Advice responds to the Business and Trade Committee’s report on the regulation of postal services26/05/2026 10:05:00
Tom MacInnes, Director of Policy at Citizens Advice, responded to the Business and Trade Committee’s report on the regulation of postal services
Neighbourhood Guarantee – LGA response26/05/2026 09:05:00
Cllr Louise Gittins, Local Government Association Chair, responded to the Government’s announcement of a Neighbourhood Guarantee to improve villages, towns and cities
CBI responds to Chancellor’s statement (May 2026)22/05/2026 15:05:00
CBI yesterday responded to Chancellor’s statement (May 2026).
Cost of living measures welcome but government will need to be bolder to shield households and firms22/05/2026 13:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday responded to the Chancellor’s package of Cost-of-Living measures.
“Antarctic Treaty is failing to keep up with rapid rate of climate change,” says WWF22/05/2026 12:05:00
The Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meeting in Hiroshima, Japan has concluded by highlighting the increased threat of the climate crisis to Antarctic biodiversity, and the global implications of Antarctic change, but falling short of granting Specially Protected Status to emperor penguins