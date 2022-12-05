Welsh Government
|Printable version
Retail sale of peat in horticulture in Wales to end
The retail sale of peat in horticulture will end in Wales, Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has announced.
Today’s announcement follows a public consultation which shows 92% of Welsh respondents supported an overall ban of the sale of peat compost.
Whilst there is no current peat extraction in Wales, today’s action will be crucial in protecting Welsh peatlands in the future. Preventing sales of peat containing products is also in line with the Well-being of Future Generations Act commitment to be globally responsible.
Peatlands are the UK’s largest stores of carbon, support key habitats and species, and can hold large volumes of water.
When peat is extracted, the carbon stored inside the bog is released as carbon dioxide, contributing to climate change.
Peat extraction also degrades the state of the peat mass which threatens biodiversity.
It is primarily extracted in the UK for horticultural purposes, with bagged retail growing media accounting for 70% of the peat sold in the UK.
A ban will end greenhouse gas emissions from the extraction and use of peat domestically and be key in meeting the Welsh Government’s Net Zero targets.
The Welsh Government will now work with the UK Government on next steps to implement the ban in Wales.
Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths said:
Our peatlands are iconic, and today’s announcement will be key in protecting and restoring them for future generations and supporting the work of the National Peatland Action Programme.
Carbon dioxide emissions from peat extractions has an impact on climate change and introducing a ban on the retail sale of peat in horticulture will make a real difference.
The consultation showed strong support for banning peat sales in Wales and we will now work to implement a ban as soon as is practically possible.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/retail-sale-peat-horticulture-wales-end
Latest News from
Welsh Government
A million COVID autumn booster vaccines administered in Wales05/12/2022 15:15:00
Statistics published today show that over a million people in Wales have now received their COVID-19 booster vaccination this autumn.
More support available in schools for Welsh learning05/12/2022 11:25:00
The Education and Welsh Language Minister Jeremy Miles has announced free Welsh lessons will be extended to the entire education workforce, including non-teaching staff for the first time. Alongside this, a new framework for Welsh in English medium schools has been published, underlining how the language is integral to the new Curriculum for Wales.
"We are committed to embedding the Social Model of Disability and removing the barriers that are limiting the independence of disabled people," Minister vows on International Day of Disabled People05/12/2022 10:20:00
Minister for Social Justice Jane Hutt has reaffirmed the Welsh Government’s commitment to the Social Model of Disability after hearing from disabled people about the barriers they have had to overcome in society in Wales.
First ever summit will ensure young people with experience of care have their voices heard05/12/2022 09:25:00
The first ever summit for children and young people in care and care leavers in Wales will took place recently (Saturday 3rd December).
Minister opens Cardiff’s new state-of-the art ambulance station02/12/2022 15:25:00
The Minister for Health and Social Services, Eluned Morgan, officially opened the Welsh Ambulance Service’s new station in Cardiff yesterday.
Brrrilliant results for Welsh bathing water quality with 99% compliance reached in 202202/12/2022 14:05:00
Wales has once again published stellar results for its bathing water quality standards, with 99% compliance reached in 2022.
More than 500 people from Ukraine find a place of their own in Wales02/12/2022 11:05:00
More than 500 people from Ukraine have moved into longer-term accommodation after being supported through the Welsh Government’s super sponsor scheme.
New measures to tackle avian influenza come into force tomorrow01/12/2022 16:05:00
Bird keepers are being reminded new compulsory biosecurity and housing measures to further protect their birds against avian influenza come into force tomorrow (Friday 2 December).
First year of Co-operation Agreement delivers lasting change01/12/2022 15:05:00
Universal free school meals in primary schools across Wales and new measures to help people to live in their local communities are among some of the commitments delivered in the first year of the Co-operation Agreement between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru.