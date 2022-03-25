WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Retail sales disappoint in March - CBI monthly Distributive Trades Survey
Retail sales were poor for the time of year in March, according to the latest CBI quarterly Distributive Trades Survey. Sales are expected to remain below seasonal norms, but to a lesser extent, next month.
Internet sales in the year to March fell at a record pace (question first asked in August 2009). However, this likely reflects base effects in the annual comparison as non-essential retail stores were closed in March 2021.
The key survey findings included:
- Retail sales were seen as poor for the time of year in March (-23% from +16% in February) and are expected to remain below seasonal norms, but to a lesser extent, in April (-6%). Wholesalers (+29% from +46% in February) and motor traders (+44% from +12% in February) continued to have good seasonal sales in March.
- Retail sales volumes grew at a slower pace in the year to March (+9% from +14% in February) but are expected to grow at a much faster pace in the year to April (+39%).
- Orders placed with suppliers were broadly flat in the year to March (+3% from +11% in February) but are expected to grow at an quick rate in the year to April (+29%).
- Internet sales volumes in the year to March fell at the sharpest rate since the question was first asked in August 2009 (-46% from -11% in February), although this is in comparison to March 2021 when non-essential retail stores were closed. Internet sales are expected to decline at a modest pace next month (-6%).
- Retailers reported stock levels in relation to expected sales as good in March, after having been seen as poor in February (+15% from -4%). Firms expect stock positions to improve further next month (+22%).
This survey included 93 companies, including 38 retailers. The full summary and tables of findings is attached.
Martin Sartorius, Principal Economist at the CBI, yesterday said:
“Retailers had a mediocre March, with sales reported as being below seasonal norms. The cost-of-living crisis is looming large across the sector, as households’ wallets are being hit by the fastest rate of inflation in decades.
“The Chancellor’s Spring Statement outlined new support for those on low incomes amid these financial challenges. But further action will be needed to galvanise consumer confidence, shore up incomes, and support spending on UK high streets in the tough months to come.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Save P&O jobs petition calls to reinstate the workers immediately25/03/2022 13:33:00
Sign the petition to call for UK government to stop DP World and P&O Ferries replacing 800 sacked workers with cheaper labour.
INFLATION: Spring statement must get wages rising and help families with soaring bills - TUC25/03/2022 12:15:00
INFLATION: Spring statement must get wages rising and help families with soaring bills – TUC (23 March 2022).
TUC: All the signs point to P&O breaking employment law – despite company bluster25/03/2022 10:33:00
The TUC recently (Wednesday) hit back at P&O claims that they complied with the law when sacking 800 of their staff last week.
LGA - Councils call for extension of local outbreak management cash as COVID-19 cases rise24/03/2022 14:40:00
Councils and Directors of Public Health are calling for an urgent extension of local outbreak management funding due to rising rates of COVID-19.
NHS Confederation - As the cost-of-living impact bites the Chancellor must be live to the increased strain on the NHS24/03/2022 13:40:00
Matthew Taylor warns that the cost of living crisis coupled with soaring inflation will push thousands more into poverty and ill-health.
LGA statement on Spring Statement 202224/03/2022 12:40:00
Cllr Shaun Davies, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Resources Board, responded to the Spring Statement announced by the Chancellor
More can be done to support employee finances and unlock investment in training and skills, says CIPD in response to the Chancellor’s Spring Statement24/03/2022 11:40:00
Chancellor Rishi Sunak delivered his Spring Statement yesterday
NHS Confederation - As the cost-of-living impact bites the Chancellor must be live to the increased strain on the NHS24/03/2022 10:40:00
Matthew Taylor warns that the cost of living crisis coupled with soaring inflation will push thousands more into poverty and ill-health.
Audit Scotland - Multiple failings have led to delays and cost overruns which continue to obstruct delivery of island ferries24/03/2022 09:15:00
Major problems remain unresolved at the shipyard constructing two lifeline ferries for Scottish islands. More than two years after the Scottish Government took over control of the shipyard, significant operational failures still need to be fully resolved and further remedial work on the vessels continues to be uncovered.