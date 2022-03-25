Retail sales disappoint in March - CBI monthly Distributive Trades Survey

Retail sales were poor for the time of year in March, according to the latest CBI quarterly Distributive Trades Survey. Sales are expected to remain below seasonal norms, but to a lesser extent, next month.

Internet sales in the year to March fell at a record pace (question first asked in August 2009). However, this likely reflects base effects in the annual comparison as non-essential retail stores were closed in March 2021.

The key survey findings included:

Retail sales were seen as poor for the time of year in March (-23% from +16% in February) and are expected to remain below seasonal norms, but to a lesser extent, in April (-6%). Wholesalers (+29% from +46% in February) and motor traders (+44% from +12% in February) continued to have good seasonal sales in March.

This survey included 93 companies, including 38 retailers. The full summary and tables of findings is attached.

