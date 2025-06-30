WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Retail sales fall for the ninth consecutive month - CBI Distributive Trades Survey - June 2025
Retailers reported that annual sales volumes fell at a sharp pace in June, according to the latest CBI Distributive Trades Survey. This marked the ninth month in a row of declining volumes. Retailers expect sales to fall again in July.
Key findings included:
- Retail sales volumes fell at a sharp rate in the year to June (weighted balance of -46% from -27% in May). Retailers expect sales to decline rapidly again next month (-49%).
- Sales volumes for the time of year were judged to be “poor” in June, to a greater extent than in May (-37% from -19% in May). Retailers expect July’s sales to fall short of seasonal norms to a broadly similar degree (-38%).
- Online retail sales volumes rose slightly in the year to June (+6% from +37% in May) and are expected to grow again next month (+8%).
- Wholesale annual sales volumes declined at a slower pace in the year to June (-34% from -48% in May). Wholesalers expect sales to fall again in May (-39%).
- Total distribution sales volumes (including retail, wholesale, and motor trades) contracted at a fast pace year-on-year in June (-39% from -43% in May). Sales are expected to fall at a similar rate in July (-42%).
Martin Sartorius, Principal Economist, CBI, recently said:
“Retail sales volumes fell rapidly in the year to June, extending the recent downturn into its ninth consecutive month. The contraction in retail was mirrored across wholesale and motor trades, with many firms reporting that consumer caution continues to hold back sales. These data suggest that underlying activity remains subdued in the distribution sector.
"The Industrial Strategy, therefore, comes at a critical time, setting out a credible plan to boost long term growth. Firms in the retail and broader distribution sector will welcome the investment in skills and the reduction of regulatory burdens, but these must go beyond the priority growth sectors to meaningfully boost local and national prosperity.”
In addition, data from the survey showed:
- Retail orders placed upon suppliers declined in the year to June at the fastest pace since December 2023 (-51% from -41% in May). Retailers anticipate orders will fall at a broadly similar rate next month (-53%).
- Retail stock volumes in relation to expected demand rose in June (+26% from +12% in May; long-run average of +17%) and are set to remain elevated in July (+27%).
- Motor trade sales volumes contracted in the year to June (-37% from -65% in May). The decline in sales is anticipated to continue in July (-34%).
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Private sector growth expectations remain weak - CBI Growth Indicator June 202530/06/2025 16:05:00
Private sector companies expect activity to fall at a firm pace in the three months to September (weighted balance of -18%), according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator. Expectations are less negative relative to May, but extend a period of pessimism that began late last year.
Citizens Advice responds to proposed changes to the Universal Credit and Personal Independence30/06/2025 10:05:00
Tom MacInnes, Director of Policy at Citizens Advice, responded to proposed changes to the Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment Bill
NHS Confederation responds to NHS England’s performance and assessment framework30/06/2025 09:05:00
It is welcome that NHS England will not this financial year place ICB into segments based on their performance.
CBI responds to Climate Change Committee's June 2025 progress report27/06/2025 12:15:00
CBI recently (25 June 2025) responded to Climate Change Committee's June 2025 progress report.
Citizens Advice responds to the first reading of the Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment Bill27/06/2025 11:05:00
Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, responded to the first reading of the Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment bill
NHS Confederation - Rise in prevalence of mental health conditions and self-harm deeply worrying, health leaders say27/06/2025 10:05:00
Our members have seen significant increases in demand over this period but also a rise in the acuity and complexity of needs.
Trade strategy must be a springboard to a sustainable food system, says WWF27/06/2025 09:05:00
Jack Simpson, Senior Policy Advisor (Production) at WWF commented on UK Trade Strategy
TUC - Unions call on Welsh government to remove private profit from adult social care26/06/2025 17:20:00
TUC Cymru is calling for a new way to care for vulnerable adults – that doesn’t see monies diverted to the pockets of financial speculators.
UK Space Agency: How we protected the UK and space in May 202526/06/2025 15:15:15
This report was issued in June 2025 and covers the time period 1 May 2025 to 31 May 2025 inclusive.
Manufacturing output weakens in three months to June – CBI Industrial Trends Survey26/06/2025 12:15:00
Manufacturing output volumes fell in the quarter to June, at a similarly steep pace to the three months to May, according to the CBI’s latest monthly Industrial Trends Survey (ITS). Looking ahead, however, firms anticipate that the pace of decline will slow over the three months to September.