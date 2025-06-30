Retail sales fall for the ninth consecutive month - CBI Distributive Trades Survey - June 2025

Retailers reported that annual sales volumes fell at a sharp pace in June, according to the latest CBI Distributive Trades Survey. This marked the ninth month in a row of declining volumes. Retailers expect sales to fall again in July.

Key findings included:

Martin Sartorius, Principal Economist, CBI, recently said:

“Retail sales volumes fell rapidly in the year to June, extending the recent downturn into its ninth consecutive month. The contraction in retail was mirrored across wholesale and motor trades, with many firms reporting that consumer caution continues to hold back sales. These data suggest that underlying activity remains subdued in the distribution sector.

"The Industrial Strategy, therefore, comes at a critical time, setting out a credible plan to boost long term growth. Firms in the retail and broader distribution sector will welcome the investment in skills and the reduction of regulatory burdens, but these must go beyond the priority growth sectors to meaningfully boost local and national prosperity.”