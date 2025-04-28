Retail sales fall for the seventh month in a row, with a faster decline expected in May - CBI Distributive Trades Survey

Retailers reported that sales volumes fell at a slower rate in the year to April, following a sharp drop in March, according to the latest CBI Distributive Trades Survey. This marked the seventh month in a row of declining annual retail sales, and firms expect sales to contract at a faster pace in the year to May.

Key findings included:

Martin Sartorius, Principal Economist, CBI, said:

"Annual retail sales volumes fell more slowly in April, but firms remain pessimistic about the outlook due to the impact of Autumn Budget measures, persistently weak consumer sentiment, and global economic uncertainty. These themes were echoed in the wholesale sector, which reported one of the sharpest sales declines in the past four years.

"With no sales recovery on the horizon, firms across the distribution sector want to see the government use every lever available to boost business and household confidence during these challenging times. Making it easier to invest in skills by reforming the Apprenticeship Levy, using the forthcoming Spending Review to boost tech adoption, and continuing to prioritise free and fair trade are key measures that would help kickstart economic growth."