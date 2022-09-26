WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Retail sales fall quickly in September - CBI Distributive Trends Survey
Retail sales volumes fell at a considerable pace in the year to September, following a temporary return to growth in August, according to the latest CBI Distributive Trades Survey. Retailers expect sales volumes to continue to fall next month, but at a slower rate.
- Retail sales volumes dipped at a brisk pace in the year to September (-20%), after having shown strong growth in August (+37%). Next month, retailers expect sales volumes to continue to fall, but a slower rate (-13%).
- Retailers reported mildly disappointing sales for the time of year this month (-7% from +3% in August). Seasonal sales are expected to remain slightly poor in October (-4%).
- Orders placed upon suppliers decreased in the year to September (-16% from +1% in August) and are expected to remain broadly unchanged in October (-2%).
- Retailers’ stocks in relation to expected sales eased in September (+8% from +30% in August), but are projected to firm again next month (+24%).
- Internet sales volumes declined at a faster pace in the year to September (-19%) compared to August (-7%). A slightly more moderate rate of decline is expected for October (-14%).
- Elsewhere, wholesalers reported falling sales volumes in the year to September (-21% from -1% in August), with a similar rate of decline expected next month (-22%). Motor trade sales volumes fell at the quickest rate since June 2020 (-65% from -32% in August), and are expected to contract at a slightly faster pace next month (-69%).
Martin Sartorius, CBI Principal Economist, recently said:
“Following a brief return to growth last month, retail sales volumes have once again fallen in the year to September, as the cost-of-living crisis continues to weigh on households’ spending. Retailers remain pessimistic about the outlook, with sales expected to fall again next month.
“The Government’s announcements this week to support firms on energy costs and setting out their pro-growth agenda should help instil confidence. Businesses are ready to work hand-in-glove with the Government to create broad-based economic growth.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI response to Chancellor's fiscal statement26/09/2022 12:15:00
CBI recently (23 September 2022) responded to Chancellor's fiscal statement.
CBI responds to Monetary Policy Committee decision on interest rates23/09/2022 16:05:00
CBI yesterday responded to Monetary Policy Committee decision on interest rates.
Mini-budget is “Robin Hood in reverse” says TUC23/09/2022 14:38:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady has responded to today’s ‘mini budget’, which announced tax cuts for corporations and the wealthy, but no help to get wages rising in the current cost of living crisis.
Manufacturers expect a sharp fall in output in next three months - CBI/Accenture Industrial Trends Survey23/09/2022 12:15:00
UK manufacturers reported a slight fall in output in the three months to September, with a much sharper decline expected in the next three months, according to the latest CBI/Accenture monthly Industrial Trends Survey.
Chancellor must respond to interest rate increase with action to get wages rising - TUC23/09/2022 10:33:00
TUC head of economics Kate Bell yesterday commented on the decision by the Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee to raise the Bank Rate by 0.5 percentage points.
Ministers should boost wages, not slash taxes, in the emergency budget22/09/2022 16:05:00
The TUC has today (Thursday) called on the Chancellor to bring forward an emergency budget that delivers for “working Britain”.
CBI responds to business energy support package announcement22/09/2022 14:38:00
CBI yesterday responded to business energy support package announcement.
Unite supports Swansea Council to train staff in electric vehicle maintenance22/09/2022 12:15:00
The Welsh Government’s net-zero commitments include increasing the number of electric vehicles in public sector fleets by 2030.
Out in the cold: draughty homes mean a third of cash spent on energy bills goes straight out the window, warns Citizens Advice21/09/2022 15:25:00
A new report from Citizens Advice lays out the need for a way out of the UK’s energy crisis. Despite the recent bills freeze, it warns that many families will continue to struggle with high energy costs and cold, damp homes because of a lack of investment in basic bill-saving measures like insulation.