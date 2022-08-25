WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Retail sales pick up but firms remain pessimistic about business outlook - CBI quarterly Distributive Trades Survey
Retailers reported solid growth in sales in the year to August and are expecting another firm rise next month, according to the CBI’s latest quarterly Distributive Trades Survey.
However, sentiment amongst retailers remained gloomy, with firms feeling pessimistic about the business situation over the next three months to the greatest extent since the early phase of the Covid-19 pandemic in May 2020.
The key survey findings included:
- Year-on-year retail sales grew at the fastest pace in nine months (+37% from -4% in July). Retailers expect another quick rise in sales next month (+31%).
- Sales volumes were considered broadly “average” for the time of year (+3% from -9% in July) and are expected to stay in line with seasonal norms in September (+1%).
- Internet sales continued to fall in comparison to a year ago, but the decline moderated considerable on that seen in recent months (-7% from -37% in July). Internet sales are expected to be flat next month (-3%).
- Firms remained pessimistic about the business situation over the next three months (-22% from -13% in May), to the greatest extent since May 2020.
- Retailers plan to cut back on investment in the next 12 months compared to the previous 12 (-31% from -34% in May).
- Average selling price inflation sped up to its fastest pace since 1985 (+87% from +77% in May). Prices are expected to rise at a similarly quick rate (on a year ago) next month (+87%).
- Employment in retail grew at a moderate pace in the year to August (+13% from 0% in May) and this trend is expected to continue next month (+10%).
Martin Sartorius, Principal Economist at the CBI, said:
“While retail sales returned to solid growth in the year to August, firms remain pessimistic about their business situation over the next three months – to the greatest extent since the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020. This gloom is reflected in retailers’ investment intentions, which continue to be resolutely negative.
“Firms now need support from the Government in order to encourage investment and create sustainable growth. Crucially, business rates reform and a more flexible apprenticeship levy will help with dwindling business confidence.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA response: Ombudsman guidance on care finance decisions25/08/2022 16:15:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board, responds to Ombudsman guidance on care finance decisions.
CBI responds to GCSE and BTEC results25/08/2022 15:10:00
Robert West, Head of Education and Skills Policy, commented on GCSE results
Audit Scotland - Uncertainty over whether Shetland Islands Council can deliver urgent change25/08/2022 12:20:00
Shetland Islands' leaders need to increase their pace and focus to deliver urgent change. The Accounts Commission is not confident the council is able to show it is financially sustainable.
NHS Confederation responds to asymptomatic testing being paused in all remaining settings25/08/2022 11:20:00
Matthew Taylor comments on the Government's announcement that regular asymptomatic testing for Covid will be paused in all remaining settings.
UK Health Security Agency - Students told to get up to date with vaccinations ahead of Freshers' Week24/08/2022 15:05:00
Students should get up to date with 3 vaccines: Men ACWY (meningitis), MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) and, for female students, HPV, before the start of the new term.
CBI - No time to lose: new government must act decisively to grip energy cost crisis24/08/2022 11:10:00
New survey data from the CBI reveals the extent to which businesses, like households, are concerned about soaring energy costs.
Manufacturing output falls - CBI/Accenture monthly Industrial Trends Survey23/08/2022 14:20:00
UK manufacturing output fell for the first time since February 2021 in the three months to August, with no growth expected in the three months ahead. That’s according to the latest monthly Industrial Trends Survey from the CBI and Accenture.
High Pay Centre and TUC research finds that median FTSE 100 CEO pay increased 39% in 202123/08/2022 13:20:00
New research published yesterday by the High Pay Centre think tank and the Trades Union Congress (TUC) has found that the pay of the CEOs of Britain’s biggest companies surged by 39% in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.
LGA responds to Action for Children report on early years support23/08/2022 11:20:00
“It is vital the Government fully funds the early years entitlements, ensuring providers get the support they need while enabling all children to have access to places.”