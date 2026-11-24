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Retail sales rise for the first time in over two years in the run-up to the festive period - CBI Distributive Trades Survey
Retail sales volumes grew at a modest pace in the year to November, marking the first rise since September 2024. However, sales are expected to be broadly flat in December.
Headcount expanded in the year to November for the first time since August 2022, with a further rise expected next month. However, investment plans remain poor amid a continued decline in retailers’ sentiment.
Key findings included:
- Retail sales volumes grew modestly in the year to November (weighted balance of +9% from -10% in October), following 25 consecutive months of decline. Retailers expect sales to be broadly unchanged in December (+1%).
- Retail sales for the time of year were judged to be slightly “poor” in November (-4% from -3% in October). December’s sales are set to fall short of seasonal norms to a greater degree (-12%).
- Sentiment amongst retailers fell at a noticeably slower pace in November (-11% from -29% in August), marking the least downbeat reading since August 2025.
- Retail employment increased modestly in the year to November (+7% from -19% in August), growing for the first time since August 2022. Headcount is expected to expand at a marginally quicker pace next month (+11%).
- Retailers expect to reduce investment over the next 12 months (compared to the previous 12) to a similar extent as in August (-18% from -16%; long-run average of -4%).
- Selling prices grew in the year to November at the slowest pace since May 2024 (+23% from +35% in August; long-run average of +41%). Retailers expect prices to rise at a similar pace next month (+26%).
- Total distribution sales volumes fell at a moderate rate in the year to November (-14% from -6% in October). Firms expect sales to decline at a broadly similar pace next month (-11%).
Martin Sartorius, Lead Economist, CBI, said:
“It’s encouraging to see retail sales return to growth in November following a prolonged downturn, alongside the first expansion in headcount in over four years. However, there are few signs that this marks the start of a sustained turnaround for the sector. Sales are expected to be flat next month, and firms plan to continue cutting back on investment over the year ahead.
"Supporting a sustained recovery in retail will require action on employment costs, as the Milburn Review recognises. Retailers will also look for meaningful engagement on the Employment Rights Act to find a workable approach to guaranteed hours that protects entry-level jobs."
In addition, data from the survey showed:
- Orders placed upon suppliers fell at a slower, yet still firm, pace in the year to November (-28% from -36% in October). The rate of decline is expected to accelerate next month (-43%).
- Stock volumes relative to expected sales softened in November (+7% from +19% in October; long-run average of +17%) and are expected to remain broadly unchanged next month (+6%).
- Online retail sales volumes contracted at a slower rate in the year to November (-16% from -39% in October). Sales are set to fall at a similar pace next month (-17%).
- Wholesale sales volumes fell at a faster pace in the year to November (-27% from -4% in October). Sales are anticipated to decline at a slower rate next month (-11%).
- Motor trades sales volumes contracted at a quick rate in the year to November (-23% from -2% in October) and are expected to drop more rapidly in December (-42%).
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