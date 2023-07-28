Retail sector shows continuing signs of weakness - CBI Distributive Trends Survey

Retail sales volumes fell in the year to July at the fastest pace since April 2022, in the latest sign that trading conditions in the sector remain challenging. Retailers expect the downturn to gather pace next month, according to the latest CBI Distributive Trades Survey.

The key survey findings included:

Martin Sartorius, CBI Principal Economist yesterday said:

“Retail sales volumes fell for a third consecutive survey in July, and at the fastest pace since April 2022. Firms remain cautious about the retail sector’s near-term outlook as they pare back on orders and brace themselves for another sales contraction in the year to August.

“Cost pressures, a tight labour market, and rising interest rates, alongside uncertain demand conditions, make the current environment difficult to navigate for retailers. Now more than ever, business rates reform would go a long way to alleviate cost pressures in the retail sector, which burden them disproportionately compared to other businesses.”