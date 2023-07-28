WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Retail sector shows continuing signs of weakness - CBI Distributive Trends Survey
Retail sales volumes fell in the year to July at the fastest pace since April 2022, in the latest sign that trading conditions in the sector remain challenging. Retailers expect the downturn to gather pace next month, according to the latest CBI Distributive Trades Survey.
The key survey findings included:
- Retail sales volumes in the year to July fell at the fastest pace since April 2022 (weighted balance of -25% from -9% in the year to June). Sales are expected to fall even more quickly next month (-32%).
- Orders placed upon suppliers in the year to July fell at the fastest pace since January 2021 (-39% from -10% in June). Orders look set to fall at a slightly quicker rate next month (-45%).
- Stock volumes were reported as elevated relative to expected sales in the year to July, though to a lesser extent than last month (+25% from +33% in June). Retailers expect stock positions to remain similarly elevated next month (+24%).
Martin Sartorius, CBI Principal Economist yesterday said:
“Retail sales volumes fell for a third consecutive survey in July, and at the fastest pace since April 2022. Firms remain cautious about the retail sector’s near-term outlook as they pare back on orders and brace themselves for another sales contraction in the year to August.
“Cost pressures, a tight labour market, and rising interest rates, alongside uncertain demand conditions, make the current environment difficult to navigate for retailers. Now more than ever, business rates reform would go a long way to alleviate cost pressures in the retail sector, which burden them disproportionately compared to other businesses.”
In addition, the data showed:
- Retail sales volumes were seen as typical for the time of year (-1% from +1% in June) and are expected to remain broadly in line with seasonal norms next month (-1%).
- Internet sales volumes declined sharply in the year to July (-46% from +26% in June) and are expected to continue falling at a broadly similar pace next month (-48%).
- Elsewhere in the distribution sector, wholesale volumes in the year to July fell at a slightly slower pace than last month (-9% from -15% in June), with a broadly similar decline expected next month (-6%). Motor traders reported that sales in the year to July fell at a quicker pace than last month (-27% from -11% in June). Motor trade sales are expected to fall again next month, but at a slightly slower pace (-20%).
The survey included 135 companies, of which 59 were retailers.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation responds to the latest GP appointments and GP workforce statistics28/07/2023 11:05:00
Ruth Rankine responds to the the latest GP appointments and GP workforce statistics.
Unicef - 1 in 2 children in Europe and Central Asia are exposed to high heatwave frequency, double the global average28/07/2023 10:05:00
Around half of children in Europe and Central Asia – or 92 million – are exposed to high heatwave frequency, according to an analysis of the latest available data from 50 countries published by UNICEF in a new policy brief. This is double the global average of 1 in 4 children exposed to high heatwave frequency.
NHS Confederation responds to NHS England's winter plan28/07/2023 09:05:00
Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, responds to NHS England's winter plan
CBI responds to latest IMF global outlook report27/07/2023 14:05:00
CBI recently (25 July 2023) responded to latest IMF global outlook report.
LGA responds to Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman annual review26/07/2023 16:25:00
Responding to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman annual review, which found that council compliance with recommendations following a complaint was 99.3 per cent, Cllr Abi Brown, Chairman of the LGA’s Improvement and Innovation Board, said: “Councils continue to deliver the crucial services that communities rely on, while also managing the ongoing situation with the cost of living and the challenges it brings to their areas.
Manufacturers sentiment edges up, but investment expected to be flat26/07/2023 10:25:00
Manufacturers’ Sentiment Edges Up, But Investment Expected to be Flat in The Year Ahead Amid Rising Finance Costs – CBI Industrial Trends Survey.
“Gruelling” work intensity a growing problem in “burnt out Britain”, new TUC report shows25/07/2023 12:15:00
“Gruelling” work intensity is a growing problem in “burnt out Britain”, with workers reporting that they are working harder and longer now compared to previous years, the TUC yesterday (insert day) warned.
UK boards risk reputational damage due to ‘people insight deficit’, new report from CIPD warns24/07/2023 10:05:00
The CIPD’s report highlights that few FTSE 350 firms have HR represented at board level, as Parliament launches a new inquiry into sexism and misogyny in the City