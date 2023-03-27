WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Retail sector shows signs of resilience - CBI Distributive Trends Survey
Retail sales volumes are expected to return to growth next month for the first time since September 2022, following broadly unchanged sales in the year to March, according to the CBI’s latest Distributive Trends Survey.
The survey, based on the responses of 135 companies (including 48 retailers) found:
- Retail sales volumes were broadly unchanged in the year to March (weighted balance of +1% from +2% in February). Sales are expected to increase at a moderate pace next month (+9%), marking the first positive growth expectations since September 2022.
- Retail sales in March were judged to be good for the time of year (+12% from +6% in February). Retailers expect sales to exceed seasonal norms to a broadly similar extent next month (+13%).
- Orders placed upon suppliers were broadly unchanged in the year to March (-2% from -25% in February) and are expected to remain unchanged next month (+0%).
- Retailers considered stock volumes in March to be elevated relative to expected sales, and to a broadly similar extent as last month (+10% from +8% in February). Stock positions are expected to ease slightly next month but remain “too high” (+6%).
Martin Sartorius, CBI Principal Economist, said:
“It’s encouraging that activity in the retail sector showed signs of stabilising after a challenging winter. This resilience has helped inspire some spring shoots of optimism, with firms expecting an increase in sales for the first time since last September.
“The Chancellor’s decision to back CBI calls to increase support for occupational health and expand childcare provision will help address some of the labour shortages that retailers are currently facing. However, these measures alone do not go far enough for the sector. In particular, more will need to be done to tackle retailers’ ongoing skills gaps, such as through transforming the Apprenticeship Levy into a more flexible Skills Challenge Fund.”
In addition, the latest survey data reported:
- Internet sales continued to fall at a firm pace in the year to March (-26% from -30% in February). Retailers expect a modest expansion in internet sales next month (+5%).
- Elsewhere in the distribution sector, wholesale volumes grew at a firm pace in the year to March (+18% from -28% in February). Wholesalers expect sales to remain broadly unchanged next month (+2%).
- Meanwhile, motor traders’ sales were unchanged in the year to March (0% from -15% in February), but are expected to decline again next month (-25%).
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI launches ambitious taskforce to tackle economic inactivity and improve both the health and wealth of the nation27/03/2023 16:25:00
With economic inactivity historically high, ill-health costing the UK economy £180bn in lost output, and millions of lost working days annually, the need to find solutions driven by employers and supported by government is critical.
TUC - New report: 2 in 3 people with Long Covid say they are treated unfairly at work27/03/2023 14:25:00
More than 3,000 people with Long Covid responded to new TUC and Long Covid Support Employment Group survey
TUC slams “appalling decision” to award P&O ferries owner DP World new freeport contract27/03/2023 13:25:00
The TUC has today (Monday) slammed the decision to award to DP World the contract to co-run the new Thames Estuary freeport.
UNICEF goodwill ambassador Orlando Bloom returns to Ukraine as war continues to devastate children's lives27/03/2023 11:25:00
Bloom calls for urgent support as estimated 1.5 million children at risk of mental health issues including depression and anxiety, and 5 million children have their education disrupted
Government should reverse cuts to active travel - LGA on active travel cut27/03/2023 10:05:00
Cllr David Renard, Transport spokesperson for the Local Government Association said: “It is very disappointing that the Government is set to cut future funding for active travel by nearly £200 million.
Unicef - 8 years of crushing conflict in Yemen leave more than 11 million children in need of humanitarian assistance27/03/2023 09:05:00
Eight brutal years of conflict have devastated the lives of millions of children in Yemen and left 11 million children in need of one or more forms of humanitarian assistance, UNICEF has said, warning that, without urgent action, millions could face greater risks of being malnourished.
CBI responds to latest UK interest rate decision24/03/2023 15:15:00
CBI yesterday responded to latest UK interest rate decision.
KPMG/CBI Scottish Productivity Index launched24/03/2023 13:15:00
The next First Minister must prioritise economic growth as the fourth annual edition of the CBI-KPMG Scottish Productivity Index shows the country is making some progress, but still falling short on leading indicators of productivity.
NHS Confederation responds to BMA's new strike dates24/03/2023 10:10:00
Matthew Taylor responds to the news that junior doctors will hold strikes from 11-15th April.
WWF - “No More Harm to Nature”: Public calls for urgent change following pioneering Citizen's Assembly24/03/2023 09:10:00
The first ever UK-wide citizens’ assembly for nature has published its recommendations for renewing and protecting our natural environment, calling for urgent and immediate action from every part of society.